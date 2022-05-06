Which is the Best GTA Online Heist for Solo Players in 2022?

GTA Online heists are the best way to enjoy the game at its finest. Players can participate in heists to experience the thrill of pulling off impossible tasks and earn rewards for it. However, sometimes it becomes difficult to find suitable partners required to complete a heist.

Introduced back in 2015 with Heists DLC, this activity doesn’t seem fun anymore when a player fails a heist due to other players involved. However, there is a heist in the game that solo players can complete all by themselves and earn big rewards.

Best heist that solo players should not miss in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably one of the best heists available in GTA Online. The heist can be completed by solo players to earn big rewards. Introduced in The Cayo Perico Heist GTA Online update, it involves infiltrating a fortified island to obtain sensitive information and return it to the Madrazo crime family safely.

To access the heist, players will first need to go to The Music Locker, an underground club located near the Diamond Casino & Resort. Once inside the club, players need to head to the VIP section and meet Miguel Madrazo. He then asks players to infiltrate the Cayo Perico compound and collect some sensitive information from the drug lord, El Rubio.

To start the heist, players will be required to purchase a Kosatka submarine from Warstock Cache & Carry. It will cost $2,200,000. Players will then be able to prepare for the heist by completing several prep missions in GTA Online, which include Submarine Kosatka, Cutting Torch, Fingerprint Cloner, Safe Code, Plasma Cutter, and Crack Shot.

The first step of the heist is to traverse the island and photograph items that players can use in this heist. Players will then need to approach the compound in the way they have chosen. Once inside, players can start collecting all the valuables and scope for other secondary targets to collect maximum profit from the heist. The main task is to collect Madrazo files worth $1.1 million, which can be found easily in the basement of the compound.

The basic structure of the heist includes:

Eliminate all enemies

Stop NPCs from triggering an alarm

Follow the planned route

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: Shrink down to curb height and reap Double Rewards with the return of RC Bandito Races.Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: rsg.ms/606dd1d Shrink down to curb height and reap Double Rewards with the return of RC Bandito Races.Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: rsg.ms/606dd1d https://t.co/Md6a8CY9wn

The heist also gives players the freedom to choose from any side activities during the heist, including paying for a supply drop, an airstrike, recon, sniper, and more. These can be useful in completing the heist, but they are not crucial to the heist.

The Cayo Perico heist can be completed multiple times to increase one's bank in the game. The more complex the plan is, the lesser the chance of completing the heist. Therefore, players should always plan how to approach the heist.

Edited by Mayank Shete