GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for May 5, 2022

GTA Online's new weekly update just dropped, and gamers will be seeing many new offers and bonuses this week. As far as the cars are concerned, the Casino Podium features the Pfister Comet Safari, while the LS Car Meet Prize Ride for the week is the mighty Progen Itali GTB.

The car community in the game has always shown love to Comets, and the Safari is no different. Itali's are also very popular among racers. The cars are based on the Leh Keen 'Safari' 911 and Ferrari 348 GTS, respectively.

GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle (May 5, 2022)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Itali GTB (Top 1 in Street Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Brioso R/A (Upgrade: $1,097,500)



3x GTA$ & RP on

Business Battles



2x GTA$ & RP on

RC Time Trial

RC Bandito Races

Ron Contact Missions



Free Mexico Chute Bag

Free Bar Drinks

#GTAOnline Podium: Comet SafariPrize Ride: Itali GTB (Top 1 in Street Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Brioso R/A (Upgrade: $1,097,500)3x GTA$ & RP onBusiness Battles2x GTA$ & RP onRC Time TrialRC Bandito RacesRon Contact MissionsFree Mexico Chute BagFree Bar Drinks Podium: Comet SafariPrize Ride: Itali GTB (Top 1 in Street Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Brioso R/A (Upgrade: $1,097,500)3x GTA$ & RP onBusiness Battles2x GTA$ & RP onRC Time TrialRC Bandito RacesRon Contact MissionsFree Mexico Chute BagFree Bar Drinks#GTAOnline https://t.co/Z3BRv7QeXp

As always, industry insider and GTA fan Tez2 tweeted out the details for this week's update. Gamers will have seven tries to win the off-roading Comet Safari from the Casino Podium. To win the Itali GTB, however, players will need to win Street Races five days in a row. Gamers should definitely take every chance they can, as the vehicles this week are amazing.

Pfister Comet Safari

Rockstar has always appreciated great cars and brought them into the game. Leh Keen's Safari 911 was treated no differently. Rockstar even decided to keep the 'Safari' term intact. To truly pay homage to the car, there was no satire included. It is a Comet because all 911s are Comets in GTA Online.

The Safari borrows its wide body kit from the Comet Retro Custom. The car is designed to excel off-road and is not suited for track races. Off the road, however, the Safari easily smokes many other vehicles with ease. It's right up there with the Tropos Rallye and Omnis. Surprisingly, the car can also be equipped with front-mounted machine guns. Being a rally car and a Comet, the vehicle enjoys quite a detailed customization menu.

Progen Itali GTB

The Progen Itali GTB, as mentioned above, is based on the Ferrari 348 GTS. The name Itali is attempted humor hinting at Ferrari's home country. The car also takes a few styling cues from the McLaren 570S and 650S, as well as the Trion Nemesis.

This car is also eligible for Benny's upgrade, but for gamers who want to race, that is not advisable. The GTB Custom tends to perform worse than the stock variant. Stock cars with performance upgrades are great for races. The all-wheel-drive system allows for supreme handling. Being an Itali, speed is its middle name.

Edited by R. Elahi