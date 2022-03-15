Popular GTA YouTuber ranks top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online before next-gen console release

Broughy is a very popular GTA Online YouTuber with over 270 thousand followers. He is well known and relied upon for his knowledge around testing out every GTA vehicle and giving reviews and stats for each one.

Broughy recently decided to compile a list of 100 of the fastest cars in GTA Online before the game changes with the release of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced today.

This article will take a look at the top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online as rated by YouTuber Broughy.

YouTuber Broughy ranks the fastest GTA Online cars

Broughy Tweeted his YouTube video of the ranking of the Top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online today, 24 hours before the release of the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Before the next gen versions of the game release next week, here's a rundown of the top 100 fastest cars in #GTAOnline , with the other 422 that I've tested shown in the previous videos from this week! The culmination of 8 years of work - enjoy! youtu.be/TdxLsgYjGyY Before the next gen versions of the game release next week, here's a rundown of the top 100 fastest cars in #GTAOnline, with the other 422 that I've tested shown in the previous videos from this week! The culmination of 8 years of work - enjoy! youtu.be/TdxLsgYjGyY

Below is a list of all 100 cars from the Broughy YouTube ranking video above, from fastest to slowest.

Benefactor BR8 Progen PR4 Vigilante Declasse DR1 Ocelot R88 Toreador Scramjet Progen Emerus Benefactor Krieger Dewbauchee Vagner Annis S80RR Truffade Thrax Rocket Voltic Pegassi Ignus Grotti Itali GTO Annis RE-78 Ocelot XA-21 Overflod Autarch Lamapadati Tigon Principe Devetse Eight Pegassi Tempesta Ocelot Pariah Grotti Itali RSX Pegassi Zentoro Truffade Nero Custom Pegassi Zorrusso Truffaade Nero Custom Grotti Visione Grotti X80 Proto Emperor ETR1 Pegassi Tezeract Progen T20 Grotti Furia Overflod Imorgon Overflod Tyrant Pegassi Osiris Overflod Zeno Progen Tyrus Truffade Nero Vapid FMJ Progen Itali GTB Coil Cyclone Pfister Comet SR Grotti Turismo R Weeny Issi Sport Enus Paragon R Overflod Entity XF Paragon R (Armored) Ocelot Jugular Annis Elegy RH8 Ocelot Penetrator Karin Sultan Classic Pegassi Reaper Progen Itali GTB Custom Pegassi Infernus Pfister 811 Benefactor Feltzer ZR380 Pfister Neon Dinks Jester (Racecar) Karin Sultan RS Classic Bravado Buffalo STX Emperor Vector Annis Elegy Retro Custom Benefactor Shlagen GT Grotti Cheetah Obey bF Drafter Karin Calico GTF Progen GP1 Ubermacht SC1 Dinka Jester Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar) Overflod Entity XXR Dewbauchee Massacro Vapid Flash GT Pegassi Vacca Inverto Coquette D10 Sasquatch Obey 9F Obey F9 Cabrio Albany V-STR Ubermacht Revolter Pfister Growler Lampadati Komoda Dewbauchee Speeder Custom Grotti Bestia GTS Karin Sultan RS Dewbauchee Specter Maibatsu Penumbra FF Maxwell Vagrant Coil Raiden Benefactor Serano Dinka Jester PR Bravado Banshee 900R Grotti Turismo Classic Dewbauchee Champion Dewbauchee Seven-70 Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio Pegassi Toros . Ocelot Locust

GTA Online fans are overjoyed to finally have the most comprehensive list of the 100 fastest cars in the entire game. Many are also extremely impressed with Broughy's commitment to making such informative videos on YouTube.

There are so many online lists of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but the one put forth in this article is certainly the most fully researched and well-executed one to date.

