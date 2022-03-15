×
Create
Notifications

Popular GTA YouTuber ranks top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online before next-gen console release

One of GTA&#039;s most popular streamers (Image via Sportskeeda)
One of GTA's most popular streamers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Chris Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Feature

Broughy is a very popular GTA Online YouTuber with over 270 thousand followers. He is well known and relied upon for his knowledge around testing out every GTA vehicle and giving reviews and stats for each one.

Broughy recently decided to compile a list of 100 of the fastest cars in GTA Online before the game changes with the release of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced today.

This article will take a look at the top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online as rated by YouTuber Broughy.

YouTuber Broughy ranks the fastest GTA Online cars

Broughy Tweeted his YouTube video of the ranking of the Top 100 fastest cars in GTA Online today, 24 hours before the release of the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

Before the next gen versions of the game release next week, here's a rundown of the top 100 fastest cars in #GTAOnline, with the other 422 that I've tested shown in the previous videos from this week! The culmination of 8 years of work - enjoy! youtu.be/TdxLsgYjGyY

Below is a list of all 100 cars from the Broughy YouTube ranking video above, from fastest to slowest.

  1. Benefactor BR8
  2. Progen PR4
  3. Vigilante
  4. Declasse DR1
  5. Ocelot R88
  6. Toreador
  7. Scramjet
  8. Progen Emerus
  9. Benefactor Krieger
  10. Dewbauchee Vagner
  11. Annis S80RR
  12. Truffade Thrax
  13. Rocket Voltic
  14. Pegassi Ignus
  15. Grotti Itali GTO
  16. Annis RE-78
  17. Ocelot XA-21
  18. Overflod Autarch
  19. Lamapadati Tigon
  20. Principe Devetse Eight
  21. Pegassi Tempesta
  22. Ocelot Pariah
  23. Grotti Itali RSX
  24. Pegassi Zentoro
  25. Truffade Nero Custom
  26. Pegassi Zorrusso
  27. Truffaade Nero Custom
  28. Grotti Visione
  29. Grotti X80 Proto
  30. Emperor ETR1
  31. Pegassi Tezeract
  32. Progen T20
  33. Grotti Furia
  34. Overflod Imorgon
  35. Overflod Tyrant
  36. Pegassi Osiris
  37. Overflod Zeno
  38. Progen Tyrus
  39. Truffade Nero
  40. Vapid FMJ
  41. Progen Itali GTB
  42. Coil Cyclone
  43. Pfister Comet SR
  44. Grotti Turismo R
  45. Weeny Issi Sport
  46. Enus Paragon R
  47. Overflod Entity XF
  48. Paragon R (Armored)
  49. Ocelot Jugular
  50. Annis Elegy RH8
  51. Ocelot Penetrator
  52. Karin Sultan Classic
  53. Pegassi Reaper
  54. Progen Itali GTB Custom
  55. Pegassi Infernus
  56. Pfister 811
  57. Benefactor Feltzer
  58. ZR380
  59. Pfister Neon
  60. Dinks Jester (Racecar)
  61. Karin Sultan RS Classic
  62. Bravado Buffalo STX
  63. Emperor Vector
  64. Annis Elegy Retro Custom
  65. Benefactor Shlagen GT
  66. Grotti Cheetah
  67. Obey bF Drafter
  68. Karin Calico GTF
  69. Progen GP1
  70. Ubermacht SC1
  71. Dinka Jester
  72. Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar)
  73. Overflod Entity XXR
  74. Dewbauchee Massacro
  75. Vapid Flash GT
  76. Pegassi Vacca
  77. Inverto Coquette D10
  78. Sasquatch
  79. Obey 9F
  80. Obey F9 Cabrio
  81. Albany V-STR
  82. Ubermacht Revolter
  83. Pfister Growler
  84. Lampadati Komoda
  85. Dewbauchee Speeder Custom
  86. Grotti Bestia GTS
  87. Karin Sultan RS
  88. Dewbauchee Specter
  89. Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  90. Maxwell Vagrant
  91. Coil Raiden
  92. Benefactor Serano
  93. Dinka Jester PR
  94. Bravado Banshee 900R
  95. Grotti Turismo Classic
  96. Dewbauchee Champion
  97. Dewbauchee Seven-70
  98. Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
  99. Pegassi Toros
  100. . Ocelot Locust

GTA Online fans are overjoyed to finally have the most comprehensive list of the 100 fastest cars in the entire game. Many are also extremely impressed with Broughy's commitment to making such informative videos on YouTube.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are so many online lists of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but the one put forth in this article is certainly the most fully researched and well-executed one to date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी