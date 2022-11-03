The new GTA Plus benefits recently dropped on November 3, 2022, and some of the rewards look good for those who wish to subscribe to this service. Everybody's mileage on the matter will vary. Some GTA Online players vehemently hate this subscription and won't care how it compares to past months.

However, there are plenty of gamers who subscribe every month. If you're one of them, then it's worth analyzing how good November 2022 is. Some GTA Plus months are way better than others, and it looks like the November 2022 benefits might be one of the better offerings Rockstar has given.

November 2022 GTA Plus benefits are fantastic for gamers who love heists

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac GTA+ Members get exclusive benefits coinciding with this month's Heists Event, including a free SuperVolito helicopter, a Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, bonuses on classic Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist, and so much more: rsg.ms/32913ac https://t.co/Fq3gJk8oU6

The recent Rockstar Newswire article revealed the following bonuses for GTA Plus subscribers in November 2022:

$500,000

A free SuperVolito

Free Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 1

Free CEO/VIP abilities

Free vehicle requests

Access to Shark Cards+

Several free clothing items

100% chance to see the Panther Statue for the first attempt at the Cayo Perico Heist every week

1.5x cash on classic heists

2x Car Meet Rep from LS Car Meet Races

Some of these rewards are standard and show up every month. However, the November 2022 bonuses focus heavily on heists, some of which are excellent moneymakers in their own right.

Great heist bonuses

This top-tier primary loot will be available once per week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first heist-related benefit worth discussing is the 100% chance to see a Panther Statue during your first Gather Intel mission for The Cayo Perico Heist. For reference, here are the numbers on the Panther Statue and the next best primary loot:

Panther Statue (Normal mode): $1,900,000

Panther Statue (Hard mode): $2,090,000

Pink Diamond (Normal mode): $1,300,000

Pink Diamond (Hard mode): $1,430,000

You get nearly $600K extra loot, and that's not even factoring in how you could otherwise get worse primary loot than the Pink Diamond on some runs. It is worth mentioning that this bonus for GTA Plus subscribers is only once per week during November 2022.

Still a solid benefit, all things considered.

There are several jobs to choose from (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next GTA Plus bonus for heists is the 1.5x cash on the classic heists. This means that the following content receives this bonus:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard Job

Since you already get a free apartment via this month's benefits, it should be pretty easy to get started with these heists. This bonus cash also stacks with any weekly update that increases how much money you get from these classic heists.

Verdict

The Volito is an excellent helicopter to get for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is definitely a good amount of potential to get plenty of cash from November 2022's GTA Plus bonuses. Even casual players who only play for a few hours each week have the opportunity to benefit from this month's offerings, especially since it's easy to set up The Cayo Perico Heist once a week.

Ultimately, anybody who subscribes to GTA Plus regularly will likely enjoy what this month has in store for them.

