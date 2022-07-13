What players should know about GTA Plus’ Shark Card Bonus

One of the main draws of GTA Plus is the Shark Card Bonus, especially since it's relevant every single month. GTA Plus typically offers different rewards each month, such as free properties and vehicles.

However, this subscription also offers some constant bonuses that never change. One of those constants is the Shark Card Bonus.

Some people might know this bonus as GTA Plus Shark Cash Cards or Member Only Shark Cards. The concept is the same regardless of the terminology used. Players get 15% more value per card as long as they're paying for this membership, regardless of which card they buy.

GTA Plus Shark Card bonus explained

A promotional image featuring thee controversial cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

These Cash Cards vary in price from region to region, so it's important to check how much this 15% bonus matters. Here is what Shark Cards usually give players without the said bonus:

Red Shark: $100,000

$100,000 Tiger Shark: $200,000

$200,000 Bull Shark: $500,000

$500,000 Great White Shark: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Whale Shark: $3,500,000

$3,500,000 Megalodon Shark: $8,000,000

By comparison, here is how much they would earn if they were a GTA Plus member:

Red Shark: $115,000

$115,000 Tiger Shark: $230,000

$230,000 Bull Shark: $575,000

$575,000 Great White Shark: $1,437,500

$1,437,500 Whale Shark: $4,025,000

$4,025,000 Megalodon Shark: $9,200,000

How the promotion looks like on Rockstar's website (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following is how much extra cash GTA Plus members earn per card:

Red Shark: $15,000

$15,000 Tiger Shark: $30,000

$30,000 Bull Shark: $75,000

$75,000 Great White Shark: $187,500

$187,500 Whale Shark: $525,000

$525,000 Megalodon Shark: $1,200,000

The effect isn't too profound in the lower tier of Shark Cards, but it's quite significant in the more expensive options. This 15% bonus goes a long way in helping players get everything they want in GTA Online at a cheaper rate.

Should you buy GTA Plus just for the Shark Card Bonus?

It's not advisable for players who barely spend anything on this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

If a player only buys this membership and has no plans to buy any of these cash cards, then they won't get much mileage out of these bonuses. Instead, this 15% extra cash bonus is primarily geared towards those who plan to spend a good deal of real-life money to get plenty of in-game cash.

Many worthwhile items in GTA Online tend to cost a few million, so the extra cash from a single Shark Card is often insufficient. Hence, why the Shark Card Bonus is primarily worth it for those willing to spend hundreds of dollars in real life. This bonus will not be available if the player cancels their membership, based on Rockstar Games stating:

"However, you will no longer receive the monthly GTA$ bonus, be able to purchase GTA+ Shark Cards, have access to ongoing Membership benefits (such as early access or discounts to certain vehicles or property), or be eligible for new Membership benefits that become active after your Membership ends."

This part is important since players can still claim other benefits if they cancel their GTA Plus membership. If one wishes to cancel this membership for whatever reason and plans to buy Shark Cards anyway, they are advised to purchase them before canceling their membership.

