Are the Shark Cards from GTA Plus worth the subscription?

Shark Cards don't change in price if the player buys a GTA Plus subscription, but the membership can be worth getting for players who usually buy it. GTA Online players don't even need to be massive whales to get the benefits from this new membership, given that GTA Plus only costs $5.99 a month.

This membership gives players 15% extra cash if they purchase Shark Cards. Hence, one only needs to figure out if they would get enough cash from this bonus worth more than $5.99.

Tiger Shark is the closest to that price (costing $4.99), and it only gives players $200,000 typically, so one should get somewhere around $250,000 from Shark Cards for GTA Plus to be worth it.

The value of this subscription is mainly for those who plan to spend a lot of money on GTA Online.

GTA Plus is worth the subscription if the player plans to buy a lot of Shark Cards

Whales will benefit from this membership (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two Shark Cards that will give players far more than $200,000 if a player has a GTA Plus subscription:

Whale Shark: $4,025,000 (an extra $525,000)

$4,025,000 (an extra $525,000) Megalodon Shark: $9,200,000 (an extra $1,200,000)

If a player is going to buy just one card, then any of those will automatically make the membership worth it. However, the Whale Shark costs $49.99, while Megalodon Shark costs $99.99, so it wouldn't be advisable for a low spender.

Alternatively, one can buy two Great White Sharks for $39.98, which would give them an extra $375,000 in GTA Online. Keep in mind that GTA$ only costs $5.99. Based on these estimates, it's only worth it if the player was going to spend at least $39.98 regardless of whether GTA Plus existed.

Any player who plans to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on GTA Online will find this subscription extremely valuable. Players who don't buy any Shark Cards might not find it worth it.

Other benefits of GTA Plus

Any player who spends $5.99 a month on this membership will get different rewards every month (including $500,000 automatically deposited into their bank). These rewards range from free vehicles, upgrades, and properties to earning triple GTA$ and RP for participating in a specific game mode.

Some players might find this subscription to be worth it just for this alone, while others might think that there isn't enough for its price range. This subscription is currently available for GTA Online players to enjoy. Players who cancel their membership will still receive benefits until the end of the month.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a whale in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes so far