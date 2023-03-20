How to play GTA Online The Last Dose missions as single player

Players excitedly logged into GTA Online on March 16, 2023, on whichever gaming platform they owned to witness the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's final chapter, The Last Dose. The latest update associated with this expansion has added a set of five brand-new and exhilarating campaign missions following which players get an exciting reward.

While most veterans are through with the DLC update, new gamers might be wondering if this DLC can be played solo, given that GTA Online is a multiplayer platform. This article will help individuals by clearing such doubts and providing more information about The Last Dose missions.

Here is how GTA Online players can play The Last Dose missions solo

While there are heists and other quests that cannot be completed solo, players are in luck because The Last Dose update missions can be accomplished with any help. This is a great option provided by Rockstar Games since many gamers want to play the DLC but don't have friends who own GTA 5 and Online on the same platform.

To play The Last Dose update missions solo, you must first finish the six First Dose missions, which can also be played without having others involved. Subsequently, after waiting for just a few minutes, you will get a phone call from Dax, asking you to go back to the Freakshop to trigger the first Last Dose mission: This is an Intervention.

First setup screen (Image via YouTube @TGG)

Upon reaching the Freakshop, you will find a yellow mission marker outside, stepping in which will prompt the game to ask for confirmation regarding starting the mission. When you press the button prompt, a setup screen will appear where you can set the difficulty level, restock your ammo, and buy armor. To proceed, click on Confirm Settings.

Second setup screen (Image via YouTube @TGG)

The game will now ask if you want to invite more players to the session. As seen in the picture above, there can be one to four players involved; however, it is not necessary to have more than one to start the mission.

You can change the Matchmaking option to Closed and scroll down to the Play option. Once you click on it, the game will ask if you want to launch this Job on your own. Click the Yes button prompt, and the mission will be triggered. Following this method, all Last Dose missions can be attempted solo in GTA Online.

There are a total of five campaign missions in GTA Online's The Last Dose update. Below is a list that contains the names of all of them in order.

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Once all five of them are complete, either with friends or solo, you will get a notification that will inform you about Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue. You can claim this vehicle for yourself at absolutely no cost at all. The asking price of this car is almost three million dollars, so this is a great free reward for finishing the DLC content.

