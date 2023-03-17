All GTA Online Last Dose missions in the new Los Santos Drug Wars update

Rockstar Games released one of the most prominent updates in the recent history of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online yesterday.

The Los Santos Drug Wars saga concluded with The Last Dose update, which saw players go through five challenging yet entertaining missions. Despite the fact that cutscenes and other details regarding this GTA Online DLC update were leaked months ahead of time, the excitement surrounding it wasn't bogged down.

Thousands of players have already participated in the battle against Dr. Isiah Friedlander, with more joining every other minute. Those curious about the contents of The Last Dose update can read further to be briefed about the five missions that wrapped up the intriguing story of the Los Santos Drug Wars.

All new Last Dose missions from GTA Online DLC update explained

Stepping into the yellow mission marker outside the Freakshop sets off the first mission of The Last Dose update in GTA Online, This is an Intervention.

1) This is an Intervention

The GTA Online mission begins with a cutscene in which we see Labrat balancing a pineapple on his head, speaking indiscernible things. Following a comedic interaction between him and Dax, a group of unknown characters clad in white apparel enter the Freakshop in a car and kidnap Labrat in the chaos, driving off with him to an unknown location.

To stop the Fooliganz from chasing them, a horde of these white-clothed goons spawns outside the Freakshop and a massive gun fight ensues. Players will have to watch their health, taking cover behind large objects as they attempt to neutralize the swarm of these armed kidnappers. After a long and tiring battle, the abductors will retreat and the mission will be over.

2) Unusual Suspects

There are two locations on the map marked A and B, which players can investigate in any order. Let's say we start with A, the Hippies hideout. Here, gamers will have to kill some Hippie gangsters and intimidate their leader into spilling Labrat's location in GTA Online. The leader will deny having knowledge of anything and players can either kill or spare them and head over to the next location.

The second investigation will play out the same way, following which Dax will send gamers the location of the Hippie boss, who will squeal under pressure that the guys in white are in the Elysian Islands. There, after hacking into a warehouse and taking pictures of the clues, players will find out that Labrat has been kidnapped by FriedMind Therapeutics. The mission ends after they leave the premises.

3) FriedMind

Players will have to head over to FriedMind headquarters and break in using the stolen keycard from the previous mission in GTA Online. There, they will first have to head to the top floor to look for clues, while eliminating several white clothed goons. After retrieving the keys for the basement, head downstairs.

Luchadora joins the battle in the basement where players find Labrat, tied and sedated. A cutscene begins where Dr. Isiah Friedlander makes his return and announces himself as the leader of FriedMind Therapeutics and how Labrat is essential to his plans.

Following a brief argument, two of his bodyguards are killed within the cutscene itself and Friedlander escapes. After this, players will have to drive Labrat and Luchadora safely back to the Freakshop while being chased by Friedlander's goons.

4) Checking In

Players will now head over to the rehab clinic with Dax to fight more of FriedMind Therapeutics' armed workers. After emerging victorious, they will be blasted in their faces with Dr. Friedlander's new narcotics formula, making them both halucinate. In the trance, they see enemies of various kinds attacking them.

The fight seems to go on forever until a prompt appears on the screen in the form of a riddle, indicating that players will have to let go in order to get out of the trance. Once they get shot down, the mission gets completed and Dax calls them to set up the finale.

5) BDKD

The mission begins with Luchadora asking players to take control of a compact aircraft, the Velum. They head over to LSIA in the Velum, where they see a large cargo plane getting ready to fly off to South America loaded with FriedMind's narcotics. Players will have to chase this cargo plane in the air and start hacking the door at its rear end by cautiously staying within the marked zone.

Upon hacking it successfully, they will crash inside the cargo plane with the Velum. Upon proceeding to the cockpit, they will find Dr. Friedlander hiding in a human-sized box, following which he will jump out with a parachute.

Now at the helm of the plane, players will have to land it in Sandy Shores, fighting off cops as Dax loads the drugs from the plane into his truck. The mission gets over once they deliver the truck safely to the Freakshop in GTA Online.

After completing all five missions, players get access to Friedlander's supercar, the Ocelot Virtue, in GTA Online.

