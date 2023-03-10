What is Dr. Friedlander's role likely to be in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars The Last Dose?

Michael De Santa's therapist in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5, Dr. Isiah Friedlander, has made a miraculous return to the franchise, and it looks like he will have an extended role to play in Rockstar Games' upcoming DLC, The Last Dose. The first part, named The First Dose, was released back on December 13, 2022, and introduced a brand new set of characters called the Fooliganz.

Teaming up with the Fooliganz, players go on several missions to establish their own narcotics business by stealing drug-based equipment on the run. This time around, however, they may have a minor character turned into a major foe standing in the way in the form of Dr. Friedlander.

Theorizing Dr. Friedlander's role in GTA Online's The Last Dose DLC

Dr. Isiah Friedlander made his debut in the GTA franchise in the opening cutscene of GTA 5, where he was seen conversing with Michael. He had little involvement in the story and players didn't think much of his character at the time.

Later in the game, via the single-player campaign mission Abandonment Issues, players have the choice of either terminating him or letting him go. Now, it seems that the canon choice for that mission, as revealed by the developers, appears to be the second option.

Dr. Friedlander will make a miraculous return in The Last Dose after being missing for nearly a decade. This time, he is speculated to be featured as the main antagonist of the DLC mission series.

With his push towards Psychedelic-assisted therapy, he has successfully created the FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation. He is acting almost like a cult leader of sorts, leading the charge against the Fooliganz in the forthcoming DLC for GTA Online.

Ned Luke reacts to Dr. Friedlander's return

Ned Luke @ned_luke @RockstarGames WHAT???? Friedlander is back???? I shoulda never let that fucker get away. 🤣 This is gonna be epic. Can't wait. @RockstarGames WHAT???? Friedlander is back???? I shoulda never let that fucker get away. 🤣 This is gonna be epic. Can't wait. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The decision by Rockstar Games to have this character return to the popular game series even caught Michael De Santa's voice actor Ned Luke by surprise. He took to Twitter to express his feelings towards his in-game Therapist's involvement in the DLC.

Rockstar Games had a rather funny reply in store for Ned's comment on Dr. Friedlander's return.

The Last Dose leaked cutscenes

Dr. Friedlander in the new DLC trailer (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

On December 20, 2022, several cutscenes got leaked on social media which were supposedly a part of The Last Dose DLC. While the leaked matter did contain some shots that were seen in the trailer clip we got to see yesterday with Rockstar Games' announcement, it remains to be seen how much of it will still be a part of the conclusive mission set of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

Rockstar Games announced on March 9, 2023, that they will be dropping the much awaited The Last Dose DLC for GTA Online next week on March 16, 2023. The trailer for the upcoming content featured several characters that were introduced in The First Dose missions and also presumably the main antagonist of the DLC, Dr. Friedlander.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander was a therapist in Los Santos and as far as the story campaign is concerned, his involvement was fairly bleak. He wasn't a good person either as he didn't care much about Michael's problems and often refused to talk to if the protagonist didn't have enough money with him.

It will be interesting to see a new take on this character as the main villain of the DLC in his tirade against the Fooliganz.

