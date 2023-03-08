5 reasons why GTA Online Vigilante missions could be added soon

Vigilante missions have been a major part of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise. It's a feature that lets players enjoy the game from the perspective of the law. While optional Vigilante missions are available in GTA 5 through mods, its online counterpart seems to miss out on this.

For nearly a decade now, as part of various RP servers, many players have taken up the role of vigilantes in their cities, bringing justice, law, and order to the streets of Los Santos. Looking at this feature's popularity, there might still be time for Rockstar Games to add it to GTA Online.

Here are five reasons why we might see vigilante missions soon in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Why Rockstar Games might add vigilante missions to GTA Online

1) Taxi missions

Taxi side-missions, a more recent feature from prior games in the franchise, were introduced to GTA Online through a late 2022 update. Players can now ferry NPCs from point A to point B and earn money.

Pizza delivery, Paramedics, Firefighting, and Vigilante side missions are other activities in the older games that players could participate in. This raises the question of whether Rockstar Games intends to add more of these activities to the online mode in the future.

2) More updates on the way

Ben @videotech_



Read here:

gamesradar.com/gta-online-des… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In a long interview with GamesRadar, Rockstar Games' GTA Online Design Director confirmed the developer has a lot of exciting ideas currently in active development, with more exciting seasonal events planned.Read here: In a long interview with GamesRadar, Rockstar Games' GTA Online Design Director confirmed the developer has a lot of exciting ideas currently in active development, with more exciting seasonal events planned.Read here:gamesradar.com/gta-online-des… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m87CuaYwQR

Recently, Grand Theft Auto Online's design director, Scott Butchard, stated in an interview that the company had a well-mapped route for dropping major updates to the game throughout 2023.

Since it is still March, there is a long way to go before the year ends. Hence, like the introduction of the Downtown Cab Co. missions, there might soon be an addition of fresh content in the form of Los Santos Police Department side missions.

3) Fan demand

As mentioned earlier, players have for years now been taking up the role of police and vigilantes for the various RP servers they are a part of. Besides RP servers, many have added police mods to their games, proving that it is a highly popular feature of the franchise.

Ben @videotech_



Read more:

gamesradar.com/gta-online-des… Scott Butchard, Design Director at Rockstar Games, has stated in an interview with GamesRadar the feedback from the community has played a significant role in shaping the vision for GTA Online and more will be balanced going forward.Read more: Scott Butchard, Design Director at Rockstar Games, has stated in an interview with GamesRadar the feedback from the community has played a significant role in shaping the vision for GTA Online and more will be balanced going forward.Read more:gamesradar.com/gta-online-des… https://t.co/tPCCkczbho

Along with announcing plans for GTA Online, Scott Butchard also mentioned how community feedback plays a vital role in shaping their vision. Thus, players can expect Rockstar Games to bring vigilante missions to the game soon.

4) Realistic approach

During the initial days of the online mode, Rockstar Games introduced futuristic content to the game, such as flying cars, bikes, and alien weapons. While it was interesting for a while, players complained about how this shifted the game from the crux of the franchise.

Rockstar Games has recently made a conscious effort to add more grounded content in the form of Street Dealers, G's Cache, and Stash Houses. Perhaps in the coming months, those playing as cops can catch other players selling drugs to Street Dealers.

5) Test run for GTA 6

Rockstar Games might be testing features for their next game in GTA Online. While rumors and leaks suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 might occur in Vice City, players would love to see a homage to the popular Good Citizen Bonus and Vigilante missions from the hit 2002 game.

If vigilante missions return in the next entry to the popular game series, Grand Theft Auto Online is the perfect testing ground for their new mechanics. This will give the developers authentic feedback from a huge player base, and they could work to improve it even further.

While GTA 5 lacked much activity from previous games despite its progress on other frontiers, the developers somewhat compensated for that with additional content for its online counterpart through numerous updates over the years.

Poll : 0 votes