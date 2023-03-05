Top 5 GTA RP servers to join in March 2023, ranked

Roleplay (RP) servers in GTA allow the community to get creative with their gameplay. Players unite on RP servers and partake in custom storylines and missions to elevate their experience. They help to keep the experience of the game fresh and enjoyable.

You will find RP servers of all kinds. While some offer unlimited freedom, others ask players to follow certain rules so that the setup remains functioning and welcoming to players of all types.

Whether you are taking your first steps in the RP community or you are a veteran looking to try a new server, this article will help you. Here are five of the best RP servers available for GTA, ranked in descending order.

Eclipse RP and 4 other GTA RP servers you need to check out in March 2023

5) NoPixel

Active since 2014, when the game was finally released on PC and Next-Gen consoles of the time, NoPixel continues to be one of the most popular RP servers out there. Many crowd-favorite GTA 5 and variety streamers participate in this server from time to time. The server is versatile, allowing you to be who you want to be.

However, their player slots are understandably limited. It is difficult for regular GTA gamers to secure permission for playing on NoPixel. The lack of community participation is definitely a concern when it comes to this server.

4) GTA World

Usually, players communicate via their microphones when roleplaying on a server. However, GTA World is special. It has a text-based communication system which makes it easy for every player in the community to partake in the roleplay without any qualms.

This server is a great alternative for those who may not have access to high-quality microphones. Moreover, players who are reluctant to talk to strangers and new teammates openly, also have a chance to explore RP servers. Although limited in its abilities, GTA World is worth a shot.

3) Eclipse RP

Despite being one of the newest RP servers on the block, Eclipse RP has acquired a significant fan following already. It enforces certain strict rules and regulations so that the server fosters a non-toxic environment that any player can enjoy. Members are banned from trolling other players, using hate speech, being racist, and even harassing NPCs.

Players who just want to enjoy the game with their fellow community members without getting into controversy will enjoy Eclipse RP. Implementing considerable moderation, especially so early in its life cycle, is impressive, and it allows for a worthwhile experience.

2) Lucid City RP

Lucid City RP is one of the best role-playing servers for new GTA players. It has a variety of features that help beginners understand and adjust to the flow of RP servers. The developers have even created new maps that, though small, add an element of freshness to the game seeing how it has been out for a decade.

Players can form gangs, complete missions, buy and sell drugs of various kinds, and gain incentives. They can even roleplay as cops to maintain law and order in the server’s world.

1) Mafia City

Mafia City is a unique roleplay server that sees life in black and white. While the GTA spirit tends to be a bit unruly, this server asks players to choose where their allegiance lies. They can either go down the legal route or be lawless. Players can roleplay as honest working-class citizens who strive to succeed or take up the role of deceptive criminals.

An interesting feature of this RP server is that it removes all NPCs from the game. Hence, the entire population is composed of just real players.

Mafia City gives everyone the freedom to choose between voice chat and text chat for communication. Offering a comfortable and user-friendly experience with a unique and intriguing theme, Mafia City has earned its place at the top of this list.

RP servers do a great job of keeping the community together, providing hours and hours of entertainment and thrill.

