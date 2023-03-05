5 best GTA 5 police car mods in 2023

While GTA has primarily been about living the life of criminals and rising to the top of a lawless world, some players prefer to be caretakers of law and order outside the game’s story. The in-game automobiles offered to the NPC police are average at best, but mods designed by the community reinforce the Los Santos police force.

In this article, we look at five of the best police car mods available for the PC version of GTA 5 that players can install in 2023.

Strike fear into the hearts of GTA 5 criminals with these police cars

1) Armored Police Kuruma V1

The Karin Kuruma is a mighty car in the game. The armored version of the vehicle turned it into an absolute beast and is now available in the proud black and white of the Los Santos Police Department. The mod makes the windows unbreakable and adds a rollcage, race seats, and window armor.

The Karin Kuruma has four seats and weighs in at a whopping 3,200kg. It is an amalgamation of the IRL Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and 2015 Subaru WRX STi and is capable of a top speed of 86.99 mph(140.00 kmph).

2) Legacy LSPD Mega Pack

For players who want to bring justice, law, and order to the streets of Los Santos, this mod brings in black-and-white variants of cars that command respect. Some of the vehicles included in the Legacy LSPD Mega Pack are:

Taurus

Charger

Explorer

Tahoe

Coroner Van

It also adds the Unmarked Dodge Ram and Unmarked Traffic Taurus to GTA 5. Templates, Motorola Radio, and Multi-Stage Pattern Lighting enable changing patterns with different stages of each siren.

3) Cayo Perico Village Police Texture Pack

Cayo Perico police textures (Image via NexusMods @Epticz)

Patrolling the dangerous streets and neighborhoods of Los Santos just became easier. This mod replaces the traditional black and white we’re all accustomed to with tan camo patterned stripes for two modded GTA 5 vehicle models - the Josh Mods’ Tahoe and the RAGE Modifications’ Raptor.

While the black-and-white texture of police cars has been the norm in GTA, the mod adds a unique option to the game for those role-playing as vigilantes. Note that this mod is a texture pack, and the two vehicle models must be downloaded separately.

4) BCSO Granger – POLICESCO

The BCSO Granger is a heavy-duty machine with a turbocharged V8 engine. The car boasts a 4X4 design with a 5-speed transmission, enabling it to take on heavy collisions and deal serious damage to adversaries.

With this mod, the police version of the BCSO Granger can now be used to strike fear into the hearts of criminals as it rolls down the streets of Los Santos. It is an A-Grade option for players who wish to dawn the uniform of NOOSE, LSPD, or the Blaine County Sheriff in the GTA world.

5) Lamborghini Reveton – SCRAT

Staying true to the luxury and class that Lamborghini cars exude, the police variant of the Lamborghini Reventon can take care of law and order in San Andreas in style. Players who live the life of police officers in GTA 5 can now ride in one of the best-looking automobiles ever made.

The car can go well over 120mph (191.121 kmph), but players need to put their best foot forward to ensure it doesn’t spiral out of control while turning. The design is reminiscent of in-game Pegassi cars Zentorno and Zorrusso.

Some of these mods add models to the game independently, while others replace existing ones, so players are advised to be careful before installing any of these mods.

