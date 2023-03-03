How to crouch in GTA 5 in 2023 - A beginner's guide

In almost every game, along with all previous GTA titles, pressing the CTRL button on the keyboard puts the in-game character into a crouched stance. However, for unexplained reasons, Rockstar Games removed this mechanic from GTA 5. Players were left wondering how they would maneuver the characters in certain situations, which asked for a stealthier approach.

While not always available, the crouching mechanic has not been retconned from the game. We can crouch behind the cover to defend ourselves from enemy fire. That being said, this guide will share with players the crouching instructions in GTA 5.

GTA 5 crouching mechanic explained for beginners

Rockstar Games introduced a fresh mechanic to the franchise, the Stealth Stance. Upon pressing the CTRL (control) button on their keyboards, the in-game character enters a hunched-over stance known as the Stealth Stance. This makes less noise while walking, helping players in staying incognito.

The stealth stance (Image via YouTube @Insider Tech)

The fan base was left perplexed over excluding the traditional crouching system in the game. While it is impossible to crouch like in the previous games, players can crouch when taking cover behind objects of low height.

Step 1 - Choose your cover

Almost anything in the game can be used as a cover. Low or high walls, pillars, cars, and more. Players must get close to that object and press the cover button.

Step 2 - Crouch

Crouching stance (Image via YouTube @Insider Tech)

Pressing Q on a keyboard upon closing in on a low-height object in the game will automatically make the character hide behind it in a crouched stance that players are familiar with. They can defend themselves better when crouching.

To take crouched cover in GTA 5, the following buttons need to be pressed on different platforms:

Q - PC

R1 - PlayStation 3/4/5

RB - Xbox 360/One/X/S

Step 3 - Note enemy position

There is also the option to peek at enemies before shooting to take note of their exact position. To do this, players need to hold the aim button of their respective gaming machines.

This is the Right Mouse Button on PCs and the left trigger on PlayStation and Xbox controllers. Once the said button is released, the character will return to the crouched stance.

Step 4 - Shoot

Shooting from cover (Image via YouTube @Pegger420)

The firing mechanic lets players shoot over themselves or from either side without exposing much of their bodies to their adversaries. This helps in taking out the enemy with more precision and control.

To shoot, players must hold the Left Mouse Button if playing on a PC and the right triggers on the controllers if playing on gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox.

Rockstar Games attempted to integrate a new mechanic into the game with the Stealth Stance. While it is an ambitious effort, most players prefer the traditional crouching system.

This stealth mechanic is not a new feature in the franchise as well. On our first trip to Los Santos with GTA San Andreas back in 2004, players could enter a stealth mode at any point that does resemble the one we have now in GTA 5. However, it did not come at the expense of the traditional crouching mechanic in the game.

