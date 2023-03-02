The latest GTA Online update was released earlier today by Rockstar Games. Players who successfully finish the Into The Wild game mode will receive double the money and RP as part of the new weekly update.

The double rewards will be up for grabs till March 9, 2023, for players who emerge victorious in the chase from Paleto Bay to Raton Canyon. This article will show them how to start the GTA Online game mode and everything else they need to know about it.

How to start the Into The Wild game mode in GTA Online

Into the Wild is a PvP game mode in GTA Online, which is Rockstar Games' personal take on the classic game Capture the Flag. Here is what players need to do in order to start it:

Step 1 - Open the options menu

- Open the options menu Step 2 - Select the Online tab

- Select the Online tab Step 3 - Go to Play Job

- Go to Play Job Step 4 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 5 - Select Versus mode

- Select Versus mode Step 6 - Scroll down to Into The Wild

Into The Wild is offering double money and RP to its winners in GTA Online all week long, which will last from March 2 through March 8, 2023.

This game mode can be played between 2-16 players put into two teams. The basic premise is that one side should reach the safe zone and the other should hinder them from doing so.

Players are divided into two teams called Runners and Hunters. The race course of this game mode is from Paleto Bay to Raton Canyon.

Runners can use the Sanchez Dirtbike (Image via GTA Wiki)

Runners start at Procopio Beach, which is east of Paleto Bay, in a vehicle of their choice - a Sanchez dirtbike, Blazer quadbike or a Dominator muscle car.

On their tail will be the Hunter team, which will start at Paleto Bay Sheriff Helipad, taking control of Buzzard helicopters trying to stop the Runners before they reach the hideout in Raton Canyon.

Hunters use the Buzzard Attack Chopper (Image via GTA Wiki)

The winning team, regardless of whether players take on the role of Runners or Hunters, will be rewarded with double the amount of money and RP for this week only.

Interesting facts about Raton Canyon

Raton Canyon was designed after taking inspiration from the real-life location of Bixby Creek in Big Sur, California. It is located in Blaine County, San Andreas, close to the city of Los Santos.

Rockstar Games describes this place as a paradise for adrenaline junkies as it is the perfect location for adventure sports like parachuting. People on a trek here can encounter the local big cat species, the Mountain Lion, so they need to keep their heads on a swivel at all times to avoid being hunted down.

Cassidy Creek crosses this canyon, running from the Alamo Sea to the Pacific Ocean, creating several picturesque waterfalls at this location. Many places of interest can also be found in Raton Canyon, like:

Calafia Bridge

Cassidy Creek Bridge

Raton Canyon Ranger Office

Raton Canyon Trails

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone.Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e Collaborate with the F. Clinton & Partner crew and rake in profits with bonuses on Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, and assisting the incomparable Dr. Dre in tracking down his stolen phone.Still yet to establish your Agency? Get one at 40% off: rsg.ms/9a2ba6e https://t.co/ha78dGwQQT

Rockstar Games introduces new updates for GTA Online every week. They bring fresh content to the title in the form of missions, vehicles, collectibles, and bonus rewards on successfully completing game modes.

Regular services like this to the fans have made it possible for the game to maintain its gigantic playerbase even a decade after its release.

Poll : 0 votes