GTA Online weekly update for March 2-8, 2023 released

A new GTA Online weekly update is now available across the globe, kicking off a new event in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with a free new reward. After the 50 cent’s recent cryptic post, the hype for a possible new collaboration continues as players can earn 2x bonuses by helping Dr. Dre in The Data Leaks VIP Contract mission. All Security Contracts also offer double payouts throughout the event.

Additionally, players can earn 50% more cash and RP by helping Franklin in the Payphone Hits Freemode jobs. Car showrooms have also received new and exciting stock of vehicles; even the Obey Omnis e-GGT is up for grabs as a free Podium car. This article will share everything players need about today’s new GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event begins today (March 2 to March 8)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Security Contracts

- Dr. Dre's VIP Contract / The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits



Log in unlock:

- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

2x cash and RP

Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract/The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)

Security Contracts

1.5x cash & RP

Payphone Hits

Log-in free rewards:

White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

A new set of GTA Online showroom cars will be available this week (March 2 to March 8)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride - Omnis (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Locust, Imorgon



Simeon Showroom - Viseris, Ellie, Itali GTB, Comet Safari, Seven-70

Luxury Autos Showroom

Ocelot Locust

Overflod Imorgon

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Lampadati Viseris

Vapid Ellie

Progen Itali GTB

Pfister Comet Safari

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Podium Vehicle

Obey Omnis e-GT

Prize Ride Vehicle

Obey Omnis

Available Time Trials for the week

HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach

Time Trial – Stab City

RC Time Trial – Little Seoul Park

HSW Premium Test Ride (Only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users)

Grotti Brioso R/A

New Test Track Vehicles available this week

Inventero Coquette BlackFin

Dinka Jesta Classic

Karin Futo GTX

Complete list of GTA Online discounts and Gun Van items this week (March 2 – March 8)

40% off (Properties)

Agencies and renovations

40% off (Vehicles)

Karin Futo GTX

Dinka Jester Classic

Lampadati Viseris

Vapid Ellie

30% off

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Ocelot Locust

Gun Van items on sale this week:

Combat MG

Railgun

Machete

Unholy Hellbringer

Body Armor

Pipe Bomb

Molotov

Sweeper Shotgun

Precision Rifle

Heavy Rifle

Baseball Bat

Knife

While no new vehicles have been added to GTA Online this week, there’s still much to do. Rockstar also increased the security of the online lobbies with a patch earlier this week. The performance update fixed many issues, bugs, and glitches for players across all major platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Series X/S, PS5, and PS4.

Fans can also expect more information about 50 Cent’s cryptic post that led fans to speculate about an announcement for the next title in the series.

