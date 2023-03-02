GTA Online weekly update for March 2-8, 2023 released

A new GTA Online weekly update is now available across the globe, kicking off a new event in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with a free new reward. After the 50 cent’s recent cryptic post, the hype for a possible new collaboration continues as players can earn 2x bonuses by helping Dr. Dre in The Data Leaks VIP Contract mission. All Security Contracts also offer double payouts throughout the event.
Additionally, players can earn 50% more cash and RP by helping Franklin in the Payphone Hits Freemode jobs. Car showrooms have also received new and exciting stock of vehicles; even the Obey Omnis e-GGT is up for grabs as a free Podium car. This article will share everything players need about today’s new GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update event begins today (March 2 to March 8)
2x cash and RP
- Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract/The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)
- Security Contracts
1.5x cash & RP
- Payphone Hits
Log-in free rewards:
- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee
A new set of GTA Online showroom cars will be available this week (March 2 to March 8)
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Ocelot Locust
- Overflod Imorgon
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Lampadati Viseris
- Vapid Ellie
- Progen Itali GTB
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
Podium Vehicle
- Obey Omnis e-GT
Prize Ride Vehicle
- Obey Omnis
Available Time Trials for the week
- HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach
- Time Trial – Stab City
- RC Time Trial – Little Seoul Park
HSW Premium Test Ride (Only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users)
- Grotti Brioso R/A
New Test Track Vehicles available this week
- Inventero Coquette BlackFin
- Dinka Jesta Classic
- Karin Futo GTX
Complete list of GTA Online discounts and Gun Van items this week (March 2 – March 8)
40% off (Properties)
- Agencies and renovations
40% off (Vehicles)
- Karin Futo GTX
- Dinka Jester Classic
- Lampadati Viseris
- Vapid Ellie
30% off
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Ocelot Locust
Gun Van items on sale this week:
- Combat MG
- Railgun
- Machete
- Unholy Hellbringer
- Body Armor
- Pipe Bomb
- Molotov
- Sweeper Shotgun
- Precision Rifle
- Heavy Rifle
- Baseball Bat
- Knife
While no new vehicles have been added to GTA Online this week, there’s still much to do. Rockstar also increased the security of the online lobbies with a patch earlier this week. The performance update fixed many issues, bugs, and glitches for players across all major platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Series X/S, PS5, and PS4.
Fans can also expect more information about 50 Cent’s cryptic post that led fans to speculate about an announcement for the next title in the series.