GTA Online weekly update for March 2-8, 2023 released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 02, 2023 17:38 IST
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update today for March 2-8, 2023 (Image via x1RaBbiT on Reddit)
A new GTA Online weekly update is now available across the globe, kicking off a new event in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with a free new reward. After the 50 cent’s recent cryptic post, the hype for a possible new collaboration continues as players can earn 2x bonuses by helping Dr. Dre in The Data Leaks VIP Contract mission. All Security Contracts also offer double payouts throughout the event.

Additionally, players can earn 50% more cash and RP by helping Franklin in the Payphone Hits Freemode jobs. Car showrooms have also received new and exciting stock of vehicles; even the Obey Omnis e-GGT is up for grabs as a free Podium car. This article will share everything players need about today’s new GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event begins today (March 2 to March 8)

[March 2 - 9]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- Security Contracts- Dr. Dre's VIP Contract / The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)1.5x GTA$ & RP- Payphone HitsLog in unlock:- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee#GTAOnline https://t.co/4VYRgPI7v3

2x cash and RP

  • Dr. Dre’s VIP Contract/The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)
  • Security Contracts

1.5x cash & RP

  • Payphone Hits

Log-in free rewards:

  • White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

A new set of GTA Online showroom cars will be available this week (March 2 to March 8)

Podium - Omnis e-GTPrize Ride - Omnis (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Locust, ImorgonSimeon Showroom - Viseris, Ellie, Itali GTB, Comet Safari, Seven-70#GTAOnline https://t.co/m83vgd15Wl

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Ocelot Locust
  • Overflod Imorgon

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Lampadati Viseris
  • Vapid Ellie
  • Progen Itali GTB
  • Pfister Comet Safari
  • Dewbauchee Seven-70

Podium Vehicle

  • Obey Omnis e-GT

Prize Ride Vehicle

  • Obey Omnis

Available Time Trials for the week

  • HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach
  • Time Trial – Stab City
  • RC Time Trial – Little Seoul Park

HSW Premium Test Ride (Only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users)

  • Grotti Brioso R/A

New Test Track Vehicles available this week

  • Inventero Coquette BlackFin
  • Dinka Jesta Classic
  • Karin Futo GTX

Complete list of GTA Online discounts and Gun Van items this week (March 2 – March 8)

Discounts#GTAOnline https://t.co/hfjSSxYzyV

40% off (Properties)

  • Agencies and renovations

40% off (Vehicles)

  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Dinka Jester Classic
  • Lampadati Viseris
  • Vapid Ellie

30% off

  • Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
  • Ocelot Locust

Gun Van items on sale this week:

  • Combat MG
  • Railgun
  • Machete
  • Unholy Hellbringer
  • Body Armor
  • Pipe Bomb
  • Molotov
  • Sweeper Shotgun
  • Precision Rifle
  • Heavy Rifle
  • Baseball Bat
  • Knife

While no new vehicles have been added to GTA Online this week, there’s still much to do. Rockstar also increased the security of the online lobbies with a patch earlier this week. The performance update fixed many issues, bugs, and glitches for players across all major platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Series X/S, PS5, and PS4.

Fans can also expect more information about 50 Cent’s cryptic post that led fans to speculate about an announcement for the next title in the series.

Edited by Arkaprovo Roy
