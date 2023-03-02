How to unlock White DJ Pooh Tee in GTA Online this event week (March 2-March 8, 2023)

As a new week rolls in, Rockstar Games has introduced a new update for GTA Online, bringing fresh content to the game and bonus rewards that will run from March 2 through March 8, 2023. A brand new clothing accessory, The WCC DJ Pooh Tee, has also been added to the title as part of this week's update.

Rockstar Games adds fresh content to the game every week. Some are free rewards while others require a little bit of a grind. This article will assist players with claiming the new apparel brought into GTA Online as part of the new event week.

How to claim the new T-shirt item added to GTA Online

The new DJ Pooh white T-shirt (Image via Twitter @Tez2)

The WCC DJ Pooh Tee is available in GTA Online as a free log-in unlockable all week long, which is through March 8, 2023.

This means that players will just have to log into the game this week and doing this will unlock the time-limited apparel for them absolutely free of cost. They can then head to any Ponsonbys outlet available across the city of Los Santos and Blaine County and lay their claim to the brand piece of clothing.

This is a white short-sleeve T-shirt with a graphic printed on its front that says West Coast Classics, in honor of the legendary West Coast Classics host.

This update adds another stylish clothing item to the already large and diverse catalog of apparel to choose from. There is something that suits the taste of every kind of player in GTA Online.

Similar to this free log-in collectible, players were also given away free Valentine's Day-themed clothing items during the Valentine's Event week during early February 2023.

Bonus rewards introduced for security missions in the new update

The new update in GTA Online runs from March 2 through March 8, 2023. With this update, the game bumped up the rewards on Security Contracts, VIP Contracts, and Payphone Hits.

Security Contracts are a varied set of missions that involve protecting or destroying assets, rescuing clients, and more in exchange for cash rewards and RP. Completing one Security Contract successfully unlocks a VIP Contract.

Completing three Security Contracts unlocks Payphone Hits, which are assassination missions that are given to players via an anonymous caller through a public payphone. These kind of assassination contract missions have been a mainstay in the GTA franchise dating back to 2001's GTA 3.

All week long, players will be rewarded with 2x money and RP on successfully completing Security and VIP Contracts, and 1.5x times the money and RP on completion of Payphone Hits.

New podium vehicle unveiled in Diamond Casino & Resort

Rockstar Games has added the Obey Omnis e-GT to the Diamond Casino & Resort podium. To win a podium vehicle, players will have to test their luck by spinning the giant wheel and see if it lands them the coveted prize of the week.

The Diamond Casino & Resort is located in East Vinewood. Every week a new vehicle is unveiled on the podium for players to try and win. However, there is only a 5% chance of winning the automobile on display among all the other prizes that can be won.

Rockstar Games regularly introduces updates that freshen up the in-game content and keep the huge playerbase engaged.

