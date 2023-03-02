GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride released with new weekly update today (March 2-8, 2023)

With the start of the new month and yet another Thursday, GTA Online has received a brand new weekly update. On March 2, 2023, Rockstar Games published a feature update at around 4:00 pm IST, and players can now simply log into the game and enjoy its benefits.

The update reportedly introduced several new changes, offers, discounts, and other features to the multiplayer game. Although the gaming studio didn't release any drip-feed content this week, it has added two new cars to the Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the game.

These changes will remain available until March 8, 2023, and players will be able to reap the benefits before the release of the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games has added the Obey Omnis e-GT and Obey Omnis as the Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

The weekly update on Thursday added the Obey Omnis e-GT as the Podium vehicle reward in GTA Online. Players can go to The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, near the Los Santos Freeway, and try their luck at winning the car for free.

Rockstar is offering the vehicle for free for the week as part of the ongoing Lucky Wheel challenge at the Diamond Casino. To participate in this competition, you must follow the steps given below:

Stand in front of the Lucky Wheel and click on the prompted button to participate. By default, it is the right button on the D-pad for console players and the ‘E’ button for PC players. Thoroughly read the terms and conditions and press the required button to confirm participation. Press the prompted button to spin the Lucky Wheel.

Winning the main reward is a difficult task, as there's only a 5% chance of you obtaining the Podium Vehicle amongst the 20 rewards available in the wheel. However, you can try out this trick to win the Podium Vehicle reward every time.

At the Los Santos Car Meet, GTA Online is offering the Obey Omnis as the Prize Ride vehicle. Players must finish in the top three positions of Pursuit Races three days in a row to win the vehicle. Interested players can visit the event's location on Popular Street in Cypress Flats to examine the car beforehand.

Brief details about the Obey Omnis e-GT and Obey Omnis in GTA Online

The Omnis e-GT is a four-seater electric sports vehicle in GTA Online. It's based on the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT and boasts a similarly sporty design. With all of the available upgrades installed, it can hit a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h).

The base model Omnis is a two-door compact rally car that's inspired by the real-life Audi Quattro. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h.

