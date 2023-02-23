GTA Online adds new car liveries for Hermes, Paragon R, Previon, and Blista Kanjo with the latest update (February 23, 2023)

Rockstar Games published a new GTA Online weekly update on February 23, 2023, including several new offers, benefits, and other features. While no new drip-feed content was introduced this week, the gaming studio did release many new liveries for some of the in-game vehicles.

Although Rockstar has yet to issue an official newswire about the update or any comments about the liveries, game data miners have dug through the updated files and discovered the liveries.

Rockstar Games has added four new car liveries with the latest GTA Online weekly update

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Previon (at Lucky Wheel): Fukaru

Blista Kanjo (at LSCM Test Ride): Street Samurai

Paragon R (at Luxury Autos): Yeti Camo

Hermes (at Premium Deluxe Motorsport): Amazing Albany II This week's vehicles have *previously unreleased* liveries - grab 'em before they're gone! #GTAOnline

On February 23, immediately after the update, well-known Rockstar Games data miner WildBrick142 (Twitter/WildBrick142) tweeted the new liveries in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to them, these liveries were "previously unreleased" and were introduced to the game with the update.

The liveries and their designs are as follows:

Fukaru livery for the Karin Previon

New Fukaru livery released with the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Twitter/WildBrick142)

Street Samurai livery for the Dinka Blista Kanjo

New Street Samurai livery released with the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Twitter/WildBrick142)

Yeti Camo livery for the Enus Paragon R

New Yeti Camo livery released with the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Twitter/WildBrick142)

Amazing Albany II livery for the Albany Hermes

New Amazing Albany II livery released with the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Twitter/WildBrick142)

According to WildBrick142, these liveries are limited-time souvenirs, and Grand Theft Auto Online players must collect them before they're removed by Rockstar Games.

Although they did not mention any due dates, considering the studio's previous instances, the liveries might be removed with the next weekly update. Interested players can collect them until March 1.

How to collect the new liveries in Grand Theft Auto Online?

Rockstar Games has added the said liveries to four of the cars that are on display at different shops and events throughout the map. To collect the Fukaru livery for free, players can try their luck to win the Podium vehicle from the Diamond Casino. While winning the vehicle reward can be difficult, you can use this trick to ensure victory every time.

The Dinka Blista Kanjo is now available at the Los Santos Car Meet as a Test Ride this week. Players can visit the location to see the Street Samurai livery applied to the vehicle.

The Luxury Autos showroom near Portola Drive in Rockford Hills has the Enus Paragon R with the Yeti Camo livery listed for $905,000. The Albany Hermes with the Amazing Albany II livery is ready to purchase from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport between Power Street and Adam's Apple Boulevard on Pillbox Hill.

