GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars released for February 23 - March 1, 2023

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, and fans across the world are ecstatic to try out the latest features. Rockstar Games released this week's update on February 23, 2023, which included several new bonuses, discounts, offers, and other features. The offers and benefits will remain available until March 1, 2023, with players able to make use of them before the next weekly update.

While the gaming company surprised Grand Theft Auto fans with last week's update, this week's update is a little more subdued in terms of content for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Although no drip-feed vehicles are being released this week, Rockstar has introduced two new vehicles as the Podium and Prize Rides with the update.

Rockstar Games has added the Karin Previon and BF Weevil as the Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Prize Ride - Weevil (Top 3 in 5 Street Races, 2 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Paragon R, Emerus



Simeon Showroom - Hermes, ETR1, Tahoma Coupe, FMJ, Yosemite

Thursday's weekly update added the Karin Previon to the Podium vehicle in the Diamond Casino. GTA Online players can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood near the Los Santos Freeway and possibly obtain this vehicle for free.

However, you can only win it by taking part in the ongoing Lucky Draw competition that's organized by the casino. To participate in the competition, follow the steps outlined below:

Go to the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino Stand in front of it and press the corresponding button to take part in the Lucky Draw Read the prompted terms and instructions and press the required button to confirm your participation Spin the Lucky Wheel using the mouse, keyboard button, or the left thumbstick

Players should be aware that spinning the Lucky Wheel doesn't guarantee that you'll receive the Podium Vehicle. Considering that the wheel has a total of 20 prizes, there's only a 5% chance of winning this vehicle. However, you can use this trick to win the vehicle every time.

As for the Prize Ride, GTA Online is offering the BF Weevil for free this week. To win it, players must finish in the top three positions in Street Races for two days in a row. You can visit the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos, to inspect the vehicle beforehand.

Brief details about the Karin Previon and BF Weevil in GTA Online

The Previon is a two-door coupe in GTA Online. Being a long-bodied tuner car that's based on the real-life Lexus SC 300 (Z30), this vehicle is powered by a V8 engine and has a wide range of customization choices to alter its general physical appearance.

The Weevil is a two-seater compact car that's based on the iconic real-life Volkswagen Type 1 'Beetle.' It's powered by a flat-four engine and can be upgraded to the Weevil Custom in Benny's Original Motor Works.

