5 Easter Eggs in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that players often miss

Easter Eggs make up one of the most intriguing features of the GTA titles. Each entry released by Rockstar Games has been found to be riddled with references to real-world events that are so cleverly integrated that they sometimes hide in plain sight. Players stumble upon them either by pure luck or hunt them down to satisfy their inquistive minds.

Here on this list, we will be taking a look at some of the GTA Trilogy's most intriguing Easter Eggs and learning about what makes them special.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Easter Eggs from GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition explained

1) Shooting the Moon

Game - GTA 3

This Easter Egg can only be found by chance. There is nothing within the game that hints towards this, but if players shoot the moon in the Liberty City sky with a Sniper Rifle, its size will increase. With every shot fired at the celestial body, its size goes on increasing until it reaches its limit and resets with the next shot.

What also changes as the moon gets bigger every time is the in-game lighting, indicating that it is a clever Easter Egg and not a bug that the developers missed.

2) Scarface

Game - GTA Vice City

The majority of people know that Grand Theft Auto Vice City is heavily inspired by the 80s Hollywood classic, Scarface. An Easter Egg paying tribute to one of the movie's pivotal scenes can be found by walking through a door, which actually isn't a door.

The pink residential building, where players can see a Sparrow helicopter on its terrace, features a door-type texture that they can walk through. Upon doing so, they will find themselves in a room mimicking a scene from the movie, where Tony Montana's friend gets murdered with a chainsaw. The bathroom walls are painted with blood and a chainsaw can even be found there that can be equipped.

3) Happy Easter

Game - GTA Vice City

Next on the list is an Easter Egg, which is an Easter Egg. That's right, Rockstar Games' message to players hunting for hidden collectibles within their game is a chocolate Easter Egg that reads Happy Easter, placed on a white podium in a very compact room.

This location is only accessible upon jumping from the edge of the next building's roof towards a window, that at first glance will look like a simple texture with nothing on the other side.

4) There are no Easter Eggs here

Game - GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games' version of the iconic real-life Golden Gate Bridge, the Gant Bridge in San Andreas features a message, poking fun at players on the hunt for Easter Eggs. To find this message, they can use a Jetpack using a cheat code in the game.

Once they propel themselves to the top of one of the structures on the Gant Bridge, there will be a message from the developers that says, "There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away."

5) Cement shoes

Game - GTA Vice City

Cement Shoes is a punishment that is associated with the Mafia. A poor soul on the receiving end can be found at two different locations in the waters of Vice City. One at Washington Beach and the other on a rock between Leaf Links and Downtown.

At both of these locations, a man with no clothing on his torso and cemented blocks on his feet can be discovered by players. Their bodies stand upright due to buoyancy wanting to push the bodies up to the surface, while the heavy cement shoes hold them down in position.

Easter Eggs are a great reward for extensive exploration of a virtual world and Rockstar Games put a lot of effort into them.

