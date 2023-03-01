5 reasons why Claude from GTA 3 could return in GTA 6

Claude led the gaming industry revolution with GTA 3. Rockstar Games' most ambitious project at the time was critical in launching them into their galaxy. The silent lead of 2001's most significant hit was a cold-blooded killer with a mysterious personality. Only some of his past is known, thanks to GTA San Andreas, where he is seen participating in illegal street races.

Claude's further exploits were never explored or discussed, and his status remains ambiguous. Even though the difference in universe separates the games before and after GTA 4. While fans wait for the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6, there is still some time to speculate whether Claude could return in the much-awaited sequel.

Will Claude make his debut in the HD Universe with GTA 6?

1) A Shared Universe

While Rockstar Games, on numerous occasions, have clearly emphasized the 3D and HD Universe being separate from each other, many characters have managed to jump the ship.

Madd Dogg, a very popular in-game musician, made his first appearance in the fan-favorite GTA San Andreas, although the Vinewood rapper's name can be seen in the HD Universe at the Los Santos Walk of Fame.

Another character, Lazlo Jones, has appeared in almost every Grand Theft Auto game to exist (physically only in GTA 5 and heard in every other game on the radio), jumping from universe to universe.

2) Variants

With the popularity of Marvel's Cinematic Universe, the existence of a character's infinite variants within the multiverse can be used to Rockstar Games' advantage. While it may seem outlandish, this can inspire an idea through which several iconic characters from previous games in the franchise could make a comeback.

This could mean that a variant of Claude could already exist in the HD Universe and appear in Grand Theft Auto 6. This also explains why a character from an older game like Madd Dogg is mentioned in a game set in an entirely different universe.

3) Drifter

Rockstar Games has described Claude as a drifter. He was seen in San Andreas in 1992 before moving to Liberty City sometime before 2001 with Catalina. By the end of the game, Claude is already in a lot of trouble with several gangs and crime families established in the city.

This could motivate him to pack his bags again and move to a new location for a fresh start. What better place for a man who knows how to grasp brass rings than Vice City if the following entry to the popular game series occurs there?

4) More to add to his character

Despite being the weakest of all protagonists in the franchise, Claude is undoubtedly a memorable one at best due to pure nostalgia and the ever-lasting love of the game's fans.

Claude deserves better than being remembered as the only mute character from the games because Rockstar was too focused on other aspects of GTA 3 while in development. This could be the perfect opportunity to expand on his personality or at least bring closure to his ambiguous end from 2001's hit game.

5) Anything is possible

This is Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games we are talking about. Almost anything is possible, so one should expect the unexpected. GTA 6 will undoubtedly surprise its player base with many things, and the return of such an iconic lead from the series' past will be a much-welcomed one by the fans.

Assuming that he was in his late twenties or early thirties in 2001, his return could even feature him as a mentor to a new set of protagonists, who, based on last year's leaked videos, are allegedly named Lucia and Jason.

The release of GTA 6 is one of the most talked about topics in the gaming community as fans clamor for as little as a teaser of the game. Including a franchise veteran in the form of Claude will be a surprising and exciting venture, at the very least.

