5 reasons why Michael could return in GTA 6 for a cameo

After rekindling their spirits by the end of GTA 5, the De Santa family might take a trip with the fans to wherever GTA 6 is heading. Michael is one of the most popular and iconic protagonists from the fan-favorite game series.

Michael possesses the charm that enables him to lead a game entirely alone. While that may seem unlikely in the immediate future, there is a chance that bits of his story are still left to tell within the much-awaited GTA 6.

Reasons why Michael could make a grand return in GTA 6

1) Fan favorite

Michael De Santa, his old pal Trevor Phillips, and protégé Franklin in GTA 5 have been with the fans for a decade. They are some of the most memorable characters introduced in the popular game series.

Out of all of them, Michael is essentially the main character of GTA 5 and acts as the glue that holds together the other two volatile game leads. His family's behavior towards him in GTA 5 helped the fans in siding with Michael on his journey and established a deep connection with him.

2) Shared universe

When Grand Theft Auto 4 was released, there was some confusion among fans about continuity from the previous games as Liberty City looked radically different from its 2001 appearance. Rockstar later clarified that GTA 4 marked the beginning of the HD Universe, having no connection to previous games.

GTA 5 is also a part of the HD Universe, which will also be the case for GTA 6, making it a great possibility for characters to cross over to future games. This enables Michael to appear in the much-awaited sequel in any quantity, be it an extended role or a quick cameo.

3) Active within the community

The talented Ned Luke has voiced Michael. Ever since the game's release, he has made it a habit to regularly interact with the global fan base on social media platforms through tweets or live streams, be it addressing problems with the current game or rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ned Luke is very expressive about his passion for his work; fans feel he is one of them and an integral part of the community. All three protagonists' voice actors maintained a good relationship with Rockstar Games, which could result in Michael's return in the sequel.

4) Michael is not dead yet

There are three possible endings to Grand Theft Auto 5. Players have the freedom to choose whichever path they want to take. One option is to take out Michael while taking control of Franklin.

Initially, the game did not clarify which of the three options was the canonical ending, so for some, it may cast a shadow of doubt regarding Michael's return in the future. However, Grand Theft Auto Online's DLC, The Contract, seemingly confirms Michael's present status. Franklin, in one of the cutscenes, cryptically refers to Michael leading to the belief that Michael is still alive and well.

5) Still a story left to tell

Michael played a very important part in the game. He has been a hardened criminal and bank robber since his youth. Even at an older age, in the events of Grand Theft Auto 5, he can effortlessly accomplish the most difficult challenges.

A fascinating character with a lot of depth, like Michael's, can't be limited to the confines of just one game. Hence, adding more to his adventures in future titles will add to the story and give players some explosive missions to play through.

With the global gaming community awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, Michael De Santa's reappearance will be a much-welcome return for the series' fans.

