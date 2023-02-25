How to get the Safe Codes in GTA Online Stash House?

Stash House is another daily collectible event in GTA Online. Players can travel to the location of a specific Stash House using whichever mode of transport they like and fight the occupants to walk away with the rewards stashed in the safe.

To unlock the safe in a Stash House, players need to find its key code written on a yellow sticky note and kept within the premises of the Stash House for players to find. This can sometimes prove to be a little tricky and time-consuming.

With that said, this article will guide players on quickly finding the key codes in Stash Houses and looting the rewards awaiting them.

Finding Safe Codes for Stash Houses in GTA Online

Code for the safe in a Stash House (Image via YouTube @ GTA Series Videos)

A code is required to unlock the safe at every Stash House. The code is hidden in plain sight for players to find and complete the objective. It is a yellow sticky note with six digits written on it and can be found stuck to walls, pillars, or on a table with many items around it.

The image provided above can be used as a reference to find codes at every Stash House available in GTA Online.

PLTytus @PLTytus #GTAOnline

I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃



Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to



gtaweb.eu/gtao-map/ls/1q… I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to @KindbinDraw #GTAOnline I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to @KindbinDrawgtaweb.eu/gtao-map/ls/1q… https://t.co/V0tTEJpM0p

On February 20, known Rockstar Games insider PL Tytus tweeted all possible combinations of codes that can spawn at any given Stash House.

There are 10 possible codes for any particular safe. If players are having difficulty locating the correct code, they can swiftly scan through the following combinations, and one of them will unlock the cash rewards and supplies for them:

01-23-45

28-11-97

77-79-73

28-03-98

73-27-38

72-68-83

05-02-91

24-10-81

02-12-87

44-23-37

Everything to know about Stash Houses in GTA Online

Stash House is a daily event in GTA Online. Players must infiltrate the building, take care of the drug dealers inside and loot the safe for cash rewards and supplies.

There is only one Stash House available every day in GTA Online. Note that every new day means a new day in real life, not 24 hours within the game.

All 25 locations for Stash Houses (Image via GTAWeb)

Below is a list of all possible spawn locations for Stash Houses:

Paleto Bay spot is close to Pyrite Avenue

Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness location is close to Great Ocean Highway

Grapeseed location is near Union Road

Strawberry location is between Strawberry Avenue and Innocence Boulevard

El Rancho Boulevard in East Los Santos

Between Mutiny Road and South Arsenal Street in La Puerta

Dutch London Street in South Los Santos

Orchardville Avenue in East Los Santos

Tonga Valley close to Route 68

Cat-Claw Avenue in Grand Senora Desert

Between Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road located at Chumash

Close to Baytree Canyon Road

Close to Senora Freeway

North bank of the Alamo Sea

Between Union Road and Senora Freeway

Around Dorset Drive in Morningwood

Between Armadillo Avenue and Niland Avenue in Sandy Shores

At Joshua Road in Sandy Shores

Harmony close to Route 68

Eclipse Boulevard

Las Lagunas Boulevard

Between Alta Street and Power Street

Close to West Mirror Drive

Between Vitus Street and Cortes Street at Vespucci

Vespucci Boulevard in Little Seoul

If players own MC businesses, the cash reward from the Stash House raid will be smaller. However, its successful completion will restock the player's MC business instead.

Poll : 0 votes