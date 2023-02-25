How to get the Safe Codes in GTA Online Stash House?

Stash House is another daily collectible event in GTA Online. Players can travel to the location of a specific Stash House using whichever mode of transport they like and fight the occupants to walk away with the rewards stashed in the safe.
To unlock the safe in a Stash House, players need to find its key code written on a yellow sticky note and kept within the premises of the Stash House for players to find. This can sometimes prove to be a little tricky and time-consuming.
With that said, this article will guide players on quickly finding the key codes in Stash Houses and looting the rewards awaiting them.
Finding Safe Codes for Stash Houses in GTA Online
A code is required to unlock the safe at every Stash House. The code is hidden in plain sight for players to find and complete the objective. It is a yellow sticky note with six digits written on it and can be found stuck to walls, pillars, or on a table with many items around it.
The image provided above can be used as a reference to find codes at every Stash House available in GTA Online.
On February 20, known Rockstar Games insider PL Tytus tweeted all possible combinations of codes that can spawn at any given Stash House.
There are 10 possible codes for any particular safe. If players are having difficulty locating the correct code, they can swiftly scan through the following combinations, and one of them will unlock the cash rewards and supplies for them:
- 01-23-45
- 28-11-97
- 77-79-73
- 28-03-98
- 73-27-38
- 72-68-83
- 05-02-91
- 24-10-81
- 02-12-87
- 44-23-37
Everything to know about Stash Houses in GTA Online
Stash House is a daily event in GTA Online. Players must infiltrate the building, take care of the drug dealers inside and loot the safe for cash rewards and supplies.
There is only one Stash House available every day in GTA Online. Note that every new day means a new day in real life, not 24 hours within the game.
Below is a list of all possible spawn locations for Stash Houses:
- Paleto Bay spot is close to Pyrite Avenue
- Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness location is close to Great Ocean Highway
- Grapeseed location is near Union Road
- Strawberry location is between Strawberry Avenue and Innocence Boulevard
- El Rancho Boulevard in East Los Santos
- Between Mutiny Road and South Arsenal Street in La Puerta
- Dutch London Street in South Los Santos
- Orchardville Avenue in East Los Santos
- Tonga Valley close to Route 68
- Cat-Claw Avenue in Grand Senora Desert
- Between Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road located at Chumash
- Close to Baytree Canyon Road
- Close to Senora Freeway
- North bank of the Alamo Sea
- Between Union Road and Senora Freeway
- Around Dorset Drive in Morningwood
- Between Armadillo Avenue and Niland Avenue in Sandy Shores
- At Joshua Road in Sandy Shores
- Harmony close to Route 68
- Eclipse Boulevard
- Las Lagunas Boulevard
- Between Alta Street and Power Street
- Close to West Mirror Drive
- Between Vitus Street and Cortes Street at Vespucci
- Vespucci Boulevard in Little Seoul
If players own MC businesses, the cash reward from the Stash House raid will be smaller. However, its successful completion will restock the player's MC business instead.