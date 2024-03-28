Buried Stashes locations are marked on the map of Cayo Perico Island with a white question mark icon. Two stashes are available daily on the island, collecting which rewards a decent amount of money. However, players must use a metal detector to find these Buried Stashes, and this item itself needs to be collected by completing a simple random event in Los Santos.

Notably, Rockstar Games have tripled the payout of Buried Stashes through April 3, 2024, making this week a good time to collect them.

How to find all GTA Online Buried Stashes locations in 2024

As part of the March 28, 2024, GTA Online weekly update, Buried Stashes are paying 3x the usual cash and RP. Two of these stashes will be made available every day by default on Cayo Perico Island, marked with a white question mark icon like this:

This is how Buried Stashes locations will be marked every day. (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

However, you will need to start a Cayo Perico Heist and launch the Gather Intel setup mission to explore the Island and hit the Buried Stashes locations for the day. Note that the white question mark only depicts a search area and not the exact location of a stash.

You will need a metal detector to find the exact Buried Stashes locations in GTA Online in these search areas on Cayo Perico Island every day.

The metal detector can be acquired from a skeleton that spawns as part of a Buried Stashes random event in Los Santos. There are 10 possible spawn locations for the Buried Stashes skeleton, shown in the following image:

The skeleton will spawn at one of these locations in a GTA Online session. (Image via gtaweb.eu)

Stand near the skeleton and press the prompted button to collect the metal detector. (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

With this item in your inventory, head to the Cayo Perico Island via the Gather Intel setup mission and check the map in the pause menu for the day's Buried Stashes locations. Once there, equip the metal detector using L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, and the Left Mouse Button on PC.

It will beep faster and show more blue bars upon getting close to the stash's exact location in the search area. A similar mechanic was also used in the recently released Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist finale.

Once at the exact spot, the game will prompt a button in the screen's top left that must be pressed to dig up and collect the Buried Stash. Each stash rewards $15,000 and 1,000 RP, both of which have been tripled through April 3, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The weekly update released earlier today has also introduced a new GTA Online Podium Car, Prize Ride, as well as time-limited bonus rewards on Shipwrecks, Freemode events and challenges, and the Sumo Remix Adversary Mode.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you completed The Cayo Perico Heist before? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion