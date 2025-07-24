GTA Online weekly update for July 24-30, 2025, released

Rockstar Games has added more content with the new GTA Online weekly update. The Cayo Perico Motor Wars debuted as part of the Money Fronts DLC, giving 2x bonuses throughout the week. It’s also time to become treasure hunters in Los Santos, as both Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests are now rewarding 2x cash and RP. Furthermore, the Featured Series received another set of adversary modes, all offering double rewards till July 30, 2025.

What makes this week special is the cars and vehicles featured in the weekly sale — some of the best rides can now be claimed at up to 50% discounts. This article explores the newly released GTA Online weekly update today.

New GTA Online weekly update brings back Cayo Perico and other bonuses in the limelight (July 24-30, 2025)

New game mode:

3x Cash and RP:

Buried Stashes

Treasure Chests

2x Cash and RP:

Featured Series

FIB Priority File:

Bonus $100,000:

Completing three Safeguard Deliveries

Players can also continue to search for LS Tags and earn related rewards.

GTA Online weekly update today: List of all vehicles and cars featured this week (July 24-30, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

LCC Innovation

Dewbauchee JB 700

Vapid Blade

Vapid Hustler

Grotti GT500

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

Declasse Granger 3600LX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Karin Sultan Classic

Premium Test Ride:

Weeny Issi Rally

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Declasse Tulip

Vapid Bullet

Dinka Verus

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Ocelot Swinger (The Duggan Robbery)

Dewbauchee Vagner (The Podium Robbery)

Fathom FR36 (The Gangbanger Robbery)

The Bravado Banshee GTS sports car can still be purchased via the Legendary Motorsport website.

Every discount available in the newest GTA Online weekly update (July 24-30, 2025)

50% off:

Compact EMP Launcher – Plus benefits this month

40% off:

Service Carbine – Gun Van

Vapid Winky

Western Company Besra

Dinka Postlude

Pfister Neon

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

Vapid Dominator GT

Grotti Visione

Grotti Stinger TT

Volatol

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Bravado Halftrack

Also, Shipwreck locations are still giving cash and RP rewards to treasure hunters.

