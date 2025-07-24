  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update for July 24-30, 2025, released

GTA Online weekly update for July 24-30, 2025, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:39 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for July 24-30, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for July 24-30, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has added more content with the new GTA Online weekly update. The Cayo Perico Motor Wars debuted as part of the Money Fronts DLC, giving 2x bonuses throughout the week. It’s also time to become treasure hunters in Los Santos, as both Buried Stashes and Treasure Chests are now rewarding 2x cash and RP. Furthermore, the Featured Series received another set of adversary modes, all offering double rewards till July 30, 2025.

What makes this week special is the cars and vehicles featured in the weekly sale — some of the best rides can now be claimed at up to 50% discounts. This article explores the newly released GTA Online weekly update today.

New GTA Online weekly update brings back Cayo Perico and other bonuses in the limelight (July 24-30, 2025)

youtube-cover
New game mode:

3x Cash and RP:

  • Buried Stashes
  • Treasure Chests

2x Cash and RP:

  • Featured Series

FIB Priority File:

Bonus $100,000:

Players can also continue to search for LS Tags and earn related rewards.

GTA Online weekly update today: List of all vehicles and cars featured this week (July 24-30, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • LCC Innovation
  • Dewbauchee JB 700
  • Vapid Blade
  • Vapid Hustler
  • Grotti GT500

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

  • Declasse Granger 3600LX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Karin Sultan Classic

Premium Test Ride:

  • Weeny Issi Rally

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Declasse Tulip
  • Vapid Bullet
  • Dinka Verus

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

  • Ocelot Swinger (The Duggan Robbery)
  • Dewbauchee Vagner (The Podium Robbery)
  • Fathom FR36 (The Gangbanger Robbery)
The Bravado Banshee GTS sports car can still be purchased via the Legendary Motorsport website.

Every discount available in the newest GTA Online weekly update (July 24-30, 2025)

youtube-cover
50% off:

40% off:

  • Service Carbine – Gun Van
  • Vapid Winky
  • Western Company Besra
  • Dinka Postlude
  • Pfister Neon
  • Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
  • Vapid Dominator GT
  • Grotti Visione
  • Grotti Stinger TT
  • Volatol
  • Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer
  • Bravado Halftrack

Also, Shipwreck locations are still giving cash and RP rewards to treasure hunters.

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
