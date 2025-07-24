5 reasons to own a Volatol in GTA Online

The Volatol is a well-known plane in GTA Online, thanks to its massive size and features. Rockstar Games added it in December 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. Since then, many other aircraft have been included in the multiplayer title. However, it remains one of the most remarkable vehicles.

This article lists five reasons why you should own a Volatol in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make the Volatol plane worth buying in GTA Online

1) It has armor protection and countermeasures

Despite being an old plane, the Volatol comes with extra armor that can withstand up to three homing missiles. Since homing missiles are not always accurate, you can dodge them midair. The plane can also withstand two rounds of explosive bullets, if they manage to hit you.

Moreover, you can install countermeasures that divert homing missiles, and a skilled pilot can easily dogfight when flying the Volatol.

2) You can fire weapons midair

The Volatol can annihilate enemies within seconds in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Volatol in GTA Online is a weaponized vehicle. While it is a bomber aircraft, you can also fire bullets from its machine guns. There are two Dual MGs, both above and below the cockpit, that can fire 400 rounds of bullets per minute.

Rockstar lets you install four different types of bombs while customizing the Volatol. They are Explosive Bombs, Incendiary Bombs, Gas Bombs, and Cluster Bombs. You can carry up to 100 units of each bomb on the plane.

3) Comes with some of the best liveries

While customizations in GTA Online aircraft are rare, the Volatol has some of the most stylish liveries. You can take it to your personal Hangar Aircraft Workshop and choose from 11 different skins. The offerings also include an anime-themed Princess Robot Bubblegum livery.

Flying a colorful plane across the map is a fun activity to try in GTA Online. You can also mix the liveries with different body colors.

4) Best for group travel

While most planes in GTA Online are single-seaters, the Volatol can carry up to four players, including the pilot. If you regularly play the multiplayer title with others, getting this plane would be a wise choice.

The Dual MGs mentioned above can only be operated by non-flying players. Therefore, if you are planning a serious dogfight or certain missions, consider flying the Volatol only with other players.

5) Best for high-altitude flying

The Volatol can reach high altitudes quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

Exploring the map for GTA Online from the skies can be thrilling. However, most aircraft take a long time to reach the highest possible flying limit. This is where the Volatol shines, as it can take you higher faster than many other planes.

Do note that you cannot ascend vertically — the Volatol has no VTOL feature. However, if you keep a considerable steep angle during takeoff, you should reach the clouds in no time.

Is the Volatol worth buying in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

The Volatol is a big plane. If you are a solo player, this may not be the aircraft for you. However, group players should consider buying this plane from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

How fast is the Volatol in GTA?

Despite its large size, the Volatol can hit high speeds fairly quickly. The standard version can fly at a top speed of 155.34 mph (250.00 km/h). With upgrades, the speed increases to 165.50 mph (266.35 km/h).

