GTA 6 on PS5 Pro: What fans are hoping for

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 20, 2025 09:00 GMT
Fans expect better gameplay from GTA 6 on PS5 Pro (Images via Sony, Rockstar Games)
Fans expect better gameplay from GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro (Images via Sony, Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 enthusiasts have been looking forward to playing the title on the PS5 Pro ever since Sony officially announced the console. Recent rumors about the game’s development on the console have fueled various discussions. There are many fan-requested features gamers wish to see in the upcoming release, especially on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

This article explores some frequently mentioned things fans want from GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Important things fans are expecting from GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

Smooth framerates

Ever since the recent rumor about GTA 6 running at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro surfaced, the gaming community expects it to be a vanilla feature in the title.

So far, Rockstar Games has released two trailers for the upcoming title, both of which have high-resolution visuals with advanced graphics settings. However, while the trailer videos run smoothly, they do not have the 60 FPS option on YouTube.

As a result, the community remains doubtful about whether or not the current-gen consoles would be able to run the title at higher framerates (such as 60 or 120 FPS). After the recent rumor, fans expect 60 FPS gameplay, at least on the PlayStation 5 Pro version.

Although GTA 6 seems like a graphics-heavy game, Rockstar should look to make it playable at a minimum of 60 FPS, if not higher.

Higher resolution

The PS5 Pro has a unique feature called PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) that increases the resolution of low-quality images with upscaling technologies. Fans want Rockstar to utilize this feature and make Grand Theft Auto 6 run at a 4K resolution.

While GTA 5 already runs at 4K on the PlayStation 5, the next installment appears more graphics-intensive. Maintaining a high resolution with smooth frame rates and other visual effects could be a challenging task for the developer. However, the PSSR technology on the PS5 Pro should help in this regard.

Fortunately, details of the GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed that it was captured on a regular PlayStation 5, and supports 4K resolution on YouTube.

A special bundled edition

The Grand Theft Auto community has been asking for GTA 6 and PS5 Pro bundles for a long time, and it is now rumored to be in the works. Console and game bundles usually offer more value-for-money and typically include special benefits.

Rockstar Games and Sony previously released bundled versions of GTA 5, and the same is expected from the upcoming title as well. While both companies have yet to announce a GTA 6 and PlayStation marketing deal, there are rumors that it could happen in the future. The mention of PS5 at the end of the second trailer also hints at the same.

The PS5 Pro is the latest and most powerful console offered by Sony, and Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are hoping for the best possible gameplay experience from it.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
