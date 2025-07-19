  • home icon
GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in works

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:49 GMT
GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in works
A brief report on GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in works (Image via PlayStation, Rockstar Games)

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer was released, many in the gaming community have suspected a marketing deal between Rockstar Games and Sony. Trailer 2 fueled this theory even further since the footage was recorded on a PS5 console. While there’s no official word from the developers regarding any marketing deal with PlayStation, a new report suggests it’s a done deal.

In an X post from July 19, 2025, @DetectiveSeeds reported that fans should soon be seeing GTA 6 PS5 bundles due to a marketing deal between Rockstar and PlayStation. For those unaware, @DetectiveSeeds' reports about the Oblivion remake earlier this year proved true, which makes his leaks worth considering. Read on to learn more about what he said in his recent post.

The Rockstar-PlayStation marketing deal is likely pushing for GTA 6 PS5 bundles, suggests leaker

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, @DetectiveSeeds shared a lot of possible information about GTA 6 and how it will work on a PS5 Pro. According to him, the game is set to hit 60fps on PS5 Pro.

He also disclosed some interesting information about GTA 6 PS5 bundles in the post:

“Also, the Rockstar/ Playstation marketing deal is what’s allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push.”
Their statement suggests that these bundles could be released during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays of 2025, which is likely when the next phase of Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing begins.

Additionally, the leak seemingly confirmed the rumored marketing deal between Rockstar Games and PlayStation. At the end of the post, the leaker revealed his source to be a PlayStation engineer.

What might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billion

Keep in mind that this is not the first time someone has claimed that the deal between two entertainment giants is done.

In 2024, popular analyst MAGG shared that the marketing deal of Grand Theft Auto 6 is locked down with Sony for both PS5 Pro and PS5. He also reported that fans would see it during the second trailer of the game, which came true when the footage was ‘captured on PS5’ at the end.

While the possibility of GTA 6 PS5 or PS5 Pro bundles is highly likely, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt at the moment. If any such bundles are scheduled to be launched, fans will be able to see them on the official channels of PlayStation or Rockstar Games soon.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
