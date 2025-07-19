GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in works

Ever since the first GTA 6 trailer was released, many in the gaming community have suspected a marketing deal between Rockstar Games and Sony. Trailer 2 fueled this theory even further since the footage was recorded on a PS5 console. While there’s no official word from the developers regarding any marketing deal with PlayStation, a new report suggests it’s a done deal.In an X post from July 19, 2025, @DetectiveSeeds reported that fans should soon be seeing GTA 6 PS5 bundles due to a marketing deal between Rockstar and PlayStation. For those unaware, @DetectiveSeeds' reports about the Oblivion remake earlier this year proved true, which makes his leaks worth considering. Read on to learn more about what he said in his recent post.The Rockstar-PlayStation marketing deal is likely pushing for GTA 6 PS5 bundles, suggests leakerAs can be seen in the aforementioned X post, @DetectiveSeeds shared a lot of possible information about GTA 6 and how it will work on a PS5 Pro. According to him, the game is set to hit 60fps on PS5 Pro.He also disclosed some interesting information about GTA 6 PS5 bundles in the post:“Also, the Rockstar/ Playstation marketing deal is what’s allowing, and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. Should see several GTA6/PS bundles in the next marketing push.”Their statement suggests that these bundles could be released during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays of 2025, which is likely when the next phase of Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing begins.Additionally, the leak seemingly confirmed the rumored marketing deal between Rockstar Games and PlayStation. At the end of the post, the leaker revealed his source to be a PlayStation engineer.Also Check: What might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billionKeep in mind that this is not the first time someone has claimed that the deal between two entertainment giants is done.In 2024, popular analyst MAGG shared that the marketing deal of Grand Theft Auto 6 is locked down with Sony for both PS5 Pro and PS5. He also reported that fans would see it during the second trailer of the game, which came true when the footage was ‘captured on PS5’ at the end.While the possibility of GTA 6 PS5 or PS5 Pro bundles is highly likely, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt at the moment. If any such bundles are scheduled to be launched, fans will be able to see them on the official channels of PlayStation or Rockstar Games soon.Follow Sportskeeda to stay up-to-date with the latest coverage.Other latest news and content you should check too:Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5Grand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be