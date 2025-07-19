Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?

Rockstar Games will be releasing GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. It is worth noting that the title was originally scheduled to be released during Fall 2025 but was delayed a few months ago. Nevertheless, gamers have other big titles to check out this year, such as Death Stranding 2 (DS2), which released exclusively on PS5 on June 26.

The Kojima Productions title has greatly impressed the gaming community, but some users seem to be facing a heating issue on the console. Since GTA 6 is also going to be an open-world title, some may feel concerned, but they shouldn't worry too much just yet, as the issue in DS2 appears to be a result of one specific element, and not the general gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why Death Stranding 2 (DS2)'s heating issue does not seem very concerning for GTA 6 on PS5 right now

A still from Death Stranding 2 (Image via Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most graphically appealing video games to have been released. Gamers are considerably impressed by the realistic visuals and minute details, and the title is receiving a lot of praise online. However, some users have reported heating issues on PS5.

Some DS2 heat issue user reports on social media (Images via X)

Grand Theft Auto 6 and DS2 have some similarities. For instance, the GTA 6 map, similar to DS2, is set to be an open-world one, and both games feature incredibly detailed and realistic visual effects, as seen in all official media so far.

However, it should be noted that most user reports about the issue appear to focus on DS2's map screen and not the general gameplay. It is suggested that the console's fans gradually get louder upon spending a bit of time on the map screen, leading to overheating.

This could be addressed with a patch later on, but that remains to be seen. Then again, a GTA map typically has many activities going on at a time due to traffic, pedestrians, and random events, which can be taxing.

But since the DS2 PS5 heating issue is seemingly being caused by one particular feature, there shouldn't be a reason for much concern about GTA 6 just yet.

An example of high NPC density in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides, we are yet to get a proper look at GTA 6 gameplay on PS5, so it's hard to predict right now if there could be such adverse effects.

