Why GTA 6 fans are convinced that Manni L. Perez is likely Lucia

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the artists involved in GTA 6, fans are convinced that Manni L. Perez plays the role of Lucia Caminos in the upcoming game. The speculations date back to December 2023, when the developer revealed the female protagonist’s official look for the first time in the GTA 6 trailer 1. Since then, the community has been keeping a close eye on the actress' online activities.

While there is no solid evidence that Manni L. Perez is Lucia, fans have brought up a few interesting points to justify the speculation. More details are discussed below.

How GTA 6 fans justify Manni L. Perez’s connection with Lucia Caminos

The rumor of Manni L. Perez’s involvement as Lucia started when GTA 6 fans started to compare their looks. The former has been working as an actress and has appeared in various shows. The Grand Theft Auto community also compared her voice with the in-game character and was convinced that they both sounded similar.

However, fans continued to dig further and discovered that Manni L. Perez had previously worked with Rockstar for Grand Theft Auto Online. During The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC, the developer added two Latina blackjack dealers inside the property, and Manni L. Perez voiced one of them.

After this discovery, the rumor regarding the actress’s role as Lucia grew stronger. You might think, why would an artist who played a minor NPC role become one of the most important characters in the next game? Surprisingly, Rockstar Games has a history of offering major roles to artists who had worked with it in the past, even if it was for a small job.

For example, Shawn Fonteno, who played the role of Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5, also appeared in GTA San Andreas as one of the Grove Street Families gang members (NPC). Similarly, Jay Klaitz, who is known for his role as Lester Crest in the 2013 title, also appeared in Red Dead Redemption and The Ballad of Gay Tony as NPCs.

Therefore, fans are strongly convinced that Rockstar has hired Manni L. Perez again to work on GTA 6.

Also read: GTA 6 price

However, in a past interview, Manni L. Perez explicitly denied her involvement with the GTA series. Even though the actress said no multiple times, fans did not buy the answer. Instead, the community believed that she reacted that way due to Rockstar Games’ strict NDA policy.

Recently, fans noticed that the actress's Instagram profile is no longer available. Although the reason is unknown, some are of the opinion that she deleted her profile as Rockstar could release the GTA 6 trailer 3 soon.

While the details cited by GTA 6 fans are intriguing, readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

