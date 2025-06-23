GTA 6: 5 Easter eggs that might be in the game

GTA 6 is expected to have a plethora of Easter eggs, like many of the games in the series. Rockstar Games is well-known for putting little hidden details into its projects, and the upcoming installment may also follow suit. The trailers and screenshots already gave us a handful of Easter eggs that we’ll see in the game after release. However, we can also assume some other references to be in the game.

This article lists five Easter eggs that Rockstar Games may put in GTA 6.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 Easter eggs that we may see in GTA 6

1) Tommy Vercetti References

We expect Rockstar to mention Tommy in the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy is still the kingpin of Vice City in the 3D Universe. While his return in GTA 6's story mode is highly unlikely, we can expect to see Easter eggs referring to him. Rockstar should consider adding a handful of references as a tribute to the popular protagonist.

It will also be great if the developer brings back the Vercetti Mansion to the HD Universe. The property should have features similar to its original version and also have references to Tommy Vercetti.

2) The return of Bigfoot

Bigfoot or Sasquatch has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time, and we expect it to make a comeback in the upcoming installment as well. Since the State of Leonida seemingly has plenty of forest and hilly areas, the creature can appear in those locations at unexpected times.

Bigfoot is a mythical creature that has fascinated the Grand Theft Auto player base for ages. Rockstar Games should continue its legacy in the upcoming game by adding some new background to the conspiracy theories.

3) References to the leaks

Rockstar Games is known for its unhinged satire, and we can certainly expect to see references to the various leaks the game has suffered so far. The second trailer started with a jibe at the incident(s) where Jason Duval said he was “fixing some leaks.”

Even though the studio is trying its best, there have been multiple leaks, including the disclosure of the first trailer before its scheduled release. Hence, we can expect to see Rockstar adding jokes and Easter eggs about the incidents.

4) Tribute to GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the most successful project for Rockstar Games so far. Therefore, we can expect to see various Easter eggs referring to the 2013 title and its legacy.

Since both titles are set in the same universe, we are likely to get many common things between them. However, the developer should add Easter eggs referring to the protagonists and their whereabouts.

5) Traces of aliens

Aliens are likely to appear in Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

Easter eggs referring to aliens will surely be there in GTA 6, as Cal Hampton was seen endorsing the existence of aliens in various scenes. In the above image, you can see him wearing a shirt featuring an alien. Another official image shows that he has an alien tattoo.

We can also expect to see other open-world references in GTA 6's final version, such as UFOs, alien eggs, futuristic weapons, etc. Bigfoot and aliens are integral parts of the GTA series, and Rockstar should continue their legacies.

