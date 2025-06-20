Will Trevor, Franklin, and Michael return in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans would love to see Trevor, Franklin, and Michael from GTA 5 return in GTA 6. However, considering how Rockstar Games builds its game narratives, the trio’s comeback in the upcoming installment seems highly unlikely. The studio may add subtle hints and mention them vaguely, but their appearance mostly looks like a pipe dream.

Here's why Trevor, Franklin, and Michael may not return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Rockstar Games is unlikely to include old protagonists in GTA 6

Trevor Philips, Franklin Clinton, and Michael De Santa are the main characters of GTA 5, who have also been the face of the Grand Theft Auto series for the past decade. Rockstar always prefers shining the limelight on new characters so that the gaming series remains interesting and fresh. While there are some returning characters, they are historically minor ones that no one expected to return.

We expect the same formula to be repeated in the case of GTA 6 as well. So far, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the new protagonists, and the gameplay is expected to have only two playable characters. While Rockstar Games also showcased some other important NPCs from the upcoming game, none of them were returning characters.

However, it is worth noting that the real-life artists who played Trevor, Franklin, and Michael showed their interest in returning to GTA 6. In a recent event, a fan asked Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno, and Steven Ogg whether or not they’d like to return to Los Santos in a GTA 6 DLC and see what happened to the characters (timestamp 12:40 minutes).

The artist trio responded positively and discussed whether they’d call it “The Final Score” or “One Last Score.” They also encouraged the fans to campaign for this and send postcards to Rockstar Games to make it happen.

However, this might be the artists trying to cheer up fans, without considering the official procedure with Rockstar. While we still don’t know many things about the final version of GTA 6, the trio’s return is off the books for the time being.

