5 ways GTA 6 could tie into the larger GTA universe

GTA 6 will be the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto universe, and the title is expected to start a new era. While the gameplay will bring new characters, vehicles, locations, and other elements, we also expect it to have solid ties with older titles from the franchise. This way, the game will be a part of the already established universe, while also seeming relatable to veteran fans.

This article lists five ways the GTA 6 gameplay can tie into the larger GTA universe.

5 things that can tie GTA 6 into the larger GTA universe

1) Bringing back old characters

Returning characters make a solid bridge between two games (Image via Rockstar Games)

By bringing back older characters from various games, Rockstar Games can link the upcoming title to the rest of the Grand Theft Auto universe. For example, as rumored, if GTA Vice City’s Phil Cassidy appears in GTA 6, it not only establishes a connection between the two games but also between the two universes.

That being said, it is unlikely that we’ll get a 3D universe character's reappearance in the HD universe.

2) Including assets from older games

Rockstar Games should bring back some assets from older games to Grand Theft Auto 6. While Michael’s boat from GTA 5 is already rumored to be a part of the upcoming game, the developer can also include the stolen diamonds from GTA 4’s Liberty City to make a solid connection.

These things should have their own lore to make the GTA 6 story interesting.

3) Including older maps

Many fans want the GTA 6 map to include older game maps as well. While it is unlikely that Rockstar Games will bring back the entire open world, adding portions of older maps can bridge connections. For example, if the upcoming game’s map includes the island of Cayo Perico, then it will ensure a solid connection between GTA 5 and GTA 6.

Fans have been asking for a new map with multiple cities for a long time. Including parts of older game maps will fulfil this demand as well.

4) Easter eggs

Easter eggs are one of the best ways to link a new game with its predecessors, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have plenty of them. Eagle-eyed fans have already found various subtle references in the trailers and screenshots released by Rockstar Games.

We expect to see more after the GTA 6 release date, which will strengthen the link between the upcoming game and older titles.

5) Bringing back older gangs and factions

Gangs are an important part of the Grand Theft Auto universe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gangs are a crucial part of the NPCs in GTA titles. Rockstar Games should consider bringing back some older gangs and factions in GTA 6. They will not only fill the open world but also ensure a solid link between various games.

The Lost MC, Vercetti Crime Family, Vice City Bikers, Haitians, and so on, should be there in the upcoming game, as they were very popular within the player base.

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More