3 possible directions the GTA 6 story could explore

There are various rumors and fan theories regarding the GTA 6 story on the internet. Even since the September 2022 leaks, Grand Theft Auto fans have been actively predicting how Rockstar Games will unfold the upcoming game’s storyline. To date, no solid details have been shared by the developer, except for bits of information here and there. However, they are not enough to predict the exact story of the title.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article discusses three possible directions Rockstar Games may take in the GTA 6 story.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Predicting 3 ways how the GTA 6 story may unfold

1) Bonnie and Clyde's story

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It has long been rumored that the GTA 6 story mode would be inspired by the real-life Bonnie and Clyde. While Rockstar Games has yet to give us solid proof, there are many indications in the official trailers and screenshots. The inclusion of Lucia as the first female protagonist of the series is also one of the hints.

If this turns out to be true, we can expect Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos to commit various crimes and loot across the State of Leonida. The duo may rob various banks and business establishments, and one of them may die at the end of the GTA 6 story.

Ad

The Grand Theft Auto community is strongly rooting for a similar story. However, nothing can be said for sure until we get to play the GTA 6 campaign missions.

2) Hacking and cybercrime

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first official trailer put heavy emphasis on the use of social media. Therefore, we can expect that technology will play a major role in the GTA 6 story. To date, no other games in the Grand Theft Auto series put heavy emphasis on technology and social media. However, the upcoming title could be the first one to do so.

Lucia is also rumored to be a hacker in the upcoming game. The GTA 6 protagonists may use hacking and other tech-related means to steal money from their targets.

Ad

One thing to note is that older Grand Theft Auto games have heists as one of the mission types. However, the almost entire gameplay of GTA 5 is focused on heists. Hacking mini-games are very prominent in Grand Theft Auto Online. Therefore, there is a chance that Rockstar may use it as the theme for the GTA 6 storyline.

Also read: Is Cuba going to be a part of the GTA 6 map? Rumor explored

Ad

3) Drug wars

Ad

The GTA 6 story may also put emphasis on drug wars between various gangs. The second trailer showed Jason Duval, Cal Hampton, and Brian Heder directly involved in the narcotics trade, where they send supplies using planes.

Lucia Caminos is also from Liberty City, which is historically known for being dominated by various crime families, who deal in controlled substances. One of the official screenshots also showed an NPC offering drugs to another character. Therefore, there is a possibility that drug wars may be the theme of the GTA 6 story.

Ad

The City of Vice is always known for cartels and drug empires in the Grand Theft Auto series. The upcoming HD Universe version may also follow the same route. However, we will have to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the full story.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More