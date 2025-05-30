Is Cuba going to be a part of the GTA 6 map? Rumor explored

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Modified May 30, 2025 06:45 GMT
GTA 6 map
Fans believe Cuba will be a part of the GTA 6 map (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto fans are anticipating that the GTA 6 map may include Cuba. It is one of the longest-running rumors that dates back to the leak of Project Americas. After the release of the second trailer and the screenshots, some fans discovered a Cuban flag in one of the official pictures. This led the community to believe that Rockstar Games would include a part of the nation.

However, there are many instances in the past where GTA titles included flags of other nations. So, until the upcoming game’s official release, we cannot certainly say whether or not Cuba will be a part of the GTA 6 map.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans believe Rockstar Games is teasing Cuba’s inclusion in the GTA 6 map

One of the official screenshots featuring Raul Bautista showed him near a cup with Cuba’s flag on it. It is also worth noting that, after the GTA 6 leaks, there was a strong rumor that some of the countries from the Caribbean region would be a part of the GTA 6 map.

While the screenshot in question does not confirm Cuba's inclusion in the GTA 6 map, it surely indicates that Raul Bautista may be of Cuban ethnicity, and the GTA 6 story may refer to the nation.

Another thing to note is that Cuba is mentioned multiple times in the past Grand Theft Auto series titles. Umberto Robina from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is also a Cuban. In Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar Games mentioned that Little Cuba is one of the neighbourhoods in Vice City (GTA 6 map). The area is predominantly inhabited by immigrants from Cuba.

Hence, there is a possibility that Raul Bautista may also be one of the residents of Little Cuba.

Last but not least, Rockstar Games is known to casually feature flags of other nations in its video games. Both GTA 5 and GTA Online include flags of many other countries, without them being a part of the gameplay. Therefore, we may also see Cuban flags here and there in the GTA 6 map.

However, readers should take the details with a pinch of salt until the game officially releases.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
