GTA 6 trailer 2 gets a PS2 makeover, and fans are loving it

Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2 only recently, and fans have already come forward with some fascinating remakes. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment's first trailer, which dropped in December 2023, also received this treatment. Now, YouTuber Foosmoke has provided a PS2 makeover to the second one.
This fan-made remake of Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer appears to have been captured using GTA San Andreas' assets. The character models, vehicles, environment, as well as animations in it greatly resemble those seen in Rockstar Games' 2004 classic.
YouTuber remakes GTA 6 trailer 2 in PS2 era graphics seemingly using GTA San Andreas assets
YouTuber Foosmoke's video in question is titled GTA 6 Trailer 2 but it's PS2. It was uploaded 11 days prior to the time of writing, and currently has 289 thousand views and around 800 comments. The creator has made a fine attempt at remaking all scenes from the actual video, and the visuals provide a great sense of progression in terms of video game technology.
As mentioned, the assets used in this remake appear to be from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Interestingly, the models used for Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos (GTA 6 protagonists) are based on their looks from the upcoming title's leaked development footage from September 2022. This showed the Grand Theft Auto sequel for the first time, albeit unofficially.
Rockstar Games has showcased it officially so far via two trailers and a bunch of screenshots. Fans seem greatly impressed with the footage, and even this fan-made PS2 version of GTA 6 trailer 2 has received a lot of praise from them.
Similarly, a fan recently uploaded a remake of GTA 6 trailer 2 featuring Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips (two of the three GTA 5 protagonists), which also received heaps of praise.
