7 things GTA 6 leaked gameplay disclosed about the upcoming title

The GTA 6 leaked gameplay from September 2022 provided the very first look at Rockstar Games' next title, albeit unofficially. The studio suffered a network intrusion at the time, resulting in almost 90 clips featuring its development footage being leaked online. They were confirmed to be authentic by Rockstar, and many of the things disclosed by them have also shown up in official trailers and through details on its website.

Ad

This includes locations, characters, and some features. In this article, we examine seven things the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage disclosed about the upcoming title.

Vice City, Metro, and other things disclosed by the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage

1) Lucia Caminos

An official screenshot featuring Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)

The presence of a female playable character was one of the most notable things seen in the GTA 6 leaks. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has never had a properly voiced female story mode protagonist.

Ad

Trending

As per the leaked gameplay footage, her name was Lucia, which was then confirmed in the first official trailer. The new trailer has further revealed her full name, Lucia Caminos.

2) Jason Duval

An official screenshot featuring Jason (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with Lucia, a male playable character named Jason was also featured in the leaked clips. Like her, he has also been officially confirmed. The character appeared in the first trailer, although he didn't speak much and wasn't named.

Ad

All this changed with the GTA 6 trailer 2, which featured a lot more of him, revealing his full name as Jason Duval.

3) Vice City

A glimpse of Vice City's beach in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City, a fan-favorite location from the Grand Theft Auto franchise (Rockstar's iteration of Miami), hadn't appeared since GTA Vice City Stories (2006). The GTA 6 leaked gameplay suggested its return in the upcoming title, which was officially confirmed by the first official trailer.

Ad

It is worth noting that Vice City will only be a part of the GTA 6 map, as it will be set in a fictional state named Leonida.

4) Metro

The metro can be seen in the top-left corner of this GTA 6 trailer 2 shot (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips featuring Jason showed some metro compartments, which might be Rockstar Games' take on Miami's Metrorail system.

Ad

Nothing of this sort was seen in the first trailer, although the second one has seemingly confirmed the existence of a metro system in Vice City, Leonida.

Check out: GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak

5) Port Gellhorn

The GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips had already revealed Port Gellhorn (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides Vice City, Port Gellhorn was another location mentioned in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips. Like the metro system, the first trailer did not mention this place.

Ad

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games' revamped website confirmed the existence of Port Gellhorn, a vacation spot that's past its prime.

Also check: Will GTA 6 have Pride parades?

6) Jack of Hearts strip club

Boobie Ike (left), who was mentioned in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips, outside the Jack of Hearts club (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Jack of Hearts club was one of the enterable buildings seen in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips from September 2022. The first trailer showed it very briefly from inside. The exterior now seems to have been revealed via the official GTA 6 screenshots.

Ad

The club is owned by a character named Boobie Ike, who was also named in the leaked development footage.

7) Grassrivers

A shot of Leondia's Grasslands region (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grassrivers is another location in the GTA 6 map mentioned in the leaks. This is, interestingly, an area that seems to be based on the Florida Everglades and could feature a lot of wildlife, such as alligators.

Ad

A glimpse of it was likely provided in the first GTA 6 trailer, but its name was only confirmed officially with all the new details on the website.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More