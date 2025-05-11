7 things GTA 6 leaked gameplay disclosed about the upcoming title

The GTA 6 leaked gameplay from September 2022 provided the very first look at Rockstar Games' next title, albeit unofficially. The studio suffered a network intrusion at the time, resulting in almost 90 clips featuring its development footage being leaked online. They were confirmed to be authentic by Rockstar, and many of the things disclosed by them have also shown up in official trailers and through details on its website.
This includes locations, characters, and some features. In this article, we examine seven things the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage disclosed about the upcoming title.
Vice City, Metro, and other things disclosed by the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage
1) Lucia Caminos
The presence of a female playable character was one of the most notable things seen in the GTA 6 leaks. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has never had a properly voiced female story mode protagonist.
As per the leaked gameplay footage, her name was Lucia, which was then confirmed in the first official trailer. The new trailer has further revealed her full name, Lucia Caminos.
2) Jason Duval
Along with Lucia, a male playable character named Jason was also featured in the leaked clips. Like her, he has also been officially confirmed. The character appeared in the first trailer, although he didn't speak much and wasn't named.
All this changed with the GTA 6 trailer 2, which featured a lot more of him, revealing his full name as Jason Duval.
3) Vice City
Vice City, a fan-favorite location from the Grand Theft Auto franchise (Rockstar's iteration of Miami), hadn't appeared since GTA Vice City Stories (2006). The GTA 6 leaked gameplay suggested its return in the upcoming title, which was officially confirmed by the first official trailer.
It is worth noting that Vice City will only be a part of the GTA 6 map, as it will be set in a fictional state named Leonida.
4) Metro
One of the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips featuring Jason showed some metro compartments, which might be Rockstar Games' take on Miami's Metrorail system.
Nothing of this sort was seen in the first trailer, although the second one has seemingly confirmed the existence of a metro system in Vice City, Leonida.
5) Port Gellhorn
Besides Vice City, Port Gellhorn was another location mentioned in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips. Like the metro system, the first trailer did not mention this place.
Nevertheless, Rockstar Games' revamped website confirmed the existence of Port Gellhorn, a vacation spot that's past its prime.
6) Jack of Hearts strip club
The Jack of Hearts club was one of the enterable buildings seen in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips from September 2022. The first trailer showed it very briefly from inside. The exterior now seems to have been revealed via the official GTA 6 screenshots.
The club is owned by a character named Boobie Ike, who was also named in the leaked development footage.
7) Grassrivers
Grassrivers is another location in the GTA 6 map mentioned in the leaks. This is, interestingly, an area that seems to be based on the Florida Everglades and could feature a lot of wildlife, such as alligators.
A glimpse of it was likely provided in the first GTA 6 trailer, but its name was only confirmed officially with all the new details on the website.
