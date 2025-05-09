GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies: Reported leak explored

A GTA 6 closed beta test screenshot on the PlayStation 5 is currently making rounds on the internet. The image has been uploaded by an Instagram user claiming to be a Rockstar Games employee, who suggests that the upcoming title may have 58 trophies. Needless to say, many are curious about the authenticity of this information and are busy speculating.
As of this writing, Rockstar has not commented on this alleged leak. More interestingly, the image is still available on @skibidinicky's Instagram account. With that said, let's take a closer look at this new GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak.
Note: This article discusses rumors and reported leaks. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.
Reported GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak: All we know so far
Instagram user @skibidinicky recently uploaded a screenshot showing some titles she recently played on her PS5. The top name on that list was Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to come out next year. It was labeled as "Grand Theft Auto VI - Closed Test (RC7201)", as seen in the X post above.
This reported leak also suggests that the upcoming title has 58 trophies, of which the user has obtained six. It also shows that @skibidinicky has played the game for 23 hours so far, with the progress bar depicting a 7% completion status. The PS5 background features the new artwork released alongside the GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots.
Check out: GTA 6 screenshots
However, it hasn't been confirmed whether this reported leak is authentic. In her Instagram bio, @skibidinicky notably claims that she is an illustrator at Rockstar Games, which is what made fans so curious about this image in the first place.
However, some fans seem to be convinced that this image is fake and suggest that it could be edited.
Additionally, fans are well aware of how secretive Rockstar Games has been about Grand Theft Auto 6, which recently got delayed to May 26, 2026. It is unlikely that an employee would be allowed to post such a screenshot on a public platform, which further raises questions regarding the screenshot's authenticity.
Also check: GTA 6 Jason voice actor: Possibilities and predictions
While this reported leak doesn't show off any gameplay or artwork, it does share some officially unannounced details like the alleged 58 trophies on PS5. Nevertheless, at this moment, it cannot be stated definitively whether this reported GTA 6 leak is real or not. Hence, it would be best to take it with a grain of salt.
Check out more related content:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 confirmed to include gameplay
- Grand Theft Auto 6 collector's edition
- New key locations in Grand Theft Auto 6 map
- Is Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Grand Theft Auto 6 map compared to GTA 5
- Grand Theft Auto 6 minimum system requirements speculation