GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies: Reported leak explored

A GTA 6 closed beta test screenshot on the PlayStation 5 is currently making rounds on the internet. The image has been uploaded by an Instagram user claiming to be a Rockstar Games employee, who suggests that the upcoming title may have 58 trophies. Needless to say, many are curious about the authenticity of this information and are busy speculating.

As of this writing, Rockstar has not commented on this alleged leak. More interestingly, the image is still available on @skibidinicky's Instagram account. With that said, let's take a closer look at this new GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak.

Note: This article discusses rumors and reported leaks. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Reported GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak: All we know so far

Instagram user @skibidinicky recently uploaded a screenshot showing some titles she recently played on her PS5. The top name on that list was Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to come out next year. It was labeled as "Grand Theft Auto VI - Closed Test (RC7201)", as seen in the X post above.

This reported leak also suggests that the upcoming title has 58 trophies, of which the user has obtained six. It also shows that @skibidinicky has played the game for 23 hours so far, with the progress bar depicting a 7% completion status. The PS5 background features the new artwork released alongside the GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots.

However, it hasn't been confirmed whether this reported leak is authentic. In her Instagram bio, @skibidinicky notably claims that she is an illustrator at Rockstar Games, which is what made fans so curious about this image in the first place.

The Instagram bio of @skibidinicky (Image via Instagram)

However, some fans seem to be convinced that this image is fake and suggest that it could be edited.

Additionally, fans are well aware of how secretive Rockstar Games has been about Grand Theft Auto 6, which recently got delayed to May 26, 2026. It is unlikely that an employee would be allowed to post such a screenshot on a public platform, which further raises questions regarding the screenshot's authenticity.

While this reported leak doesn't show off any gameplay or artwork, it does share some officially unannounced details like the alleged 58 trophies on PS5. Nevertheless, at this moment, it cannot be stated definitively whether this reported GTA 6 leak is real or not. Hence, it would be best to take it with a grain of salt.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More