GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5: 3 biggest possible differences

Grand Theft Auto fans have begun comparing the GTA 6 map to GTA 5’s now that the upcoming game's second trailer is out. The released footage showcases a lot of content, including new characters and locations, sparking speculation about whether the title’s map will be larger or if it will feature more intricate details than that of its predecessor.
This article explores three possible differences between the GTA 6 and GTA 5 maps.
Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
The GTA 6 map could vary vastly compared to GTA 5
1) There could be multiple cities
Unlike GTA 5’s Los Santos, the GTA 6 map is expected to feature multiple cities. Based on widespread speculation, Rockstar Games may extend beyond Vice City, incorporating additional smaller and larger cities into the game.
Official screenshots and information provided on Rockstar Games’ website further support this possibility, as they highlight locations such as Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, and others, all part of the state of Leonida.
It’s worth noting that the trailers and screenshots may not reveal all available locations, as Rockstar Games could be intentionally keeping some undisclosed to maintain suspense.
2) The GTA 6 map could offer a wider range of landscapes
The GTA 5 map, while huge, often feels empty due to various inaccessible areas and barren landscapes. Rockstar Games arguably did not include enough interactive content for locations such as the countryside and forest, making exploration in certain areas feel somewhat pointless.
However, based on the trailers and official screenshots, GTA 6 appears to be making a big improvement in this regard.
The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showcased a variety of landscapes, ranging from beaches and forests to swamps. Additionally, screenshots shared on Rockstar Games’ website provide further details about these regions. The Grassrivers area, for instance, could feature alligators and dangerous human NPCs, creating conflict-driven scenarios for players.
3) The GTA 6 map could have faction-controlled areas
Another possible difference between the GTA 6 and GTA 5 maps may be the inclusion of faction-controlled territories. The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and screenshots depict various NPCs in distinct locations, such as biker gangs near a factory and people in the swamp, possibly hinting at the return of the GTA San Andreas mechanic.
It is worth noting that GTA 5 doesn't have gang-controlled zones reflected on its map. However, this may change with GTA 6, which could potentially allow players to see which areas these groups control, similar to how San Andreas used different colors to represent various factions.
If Rockstar Games adds this feature to GTA 6, it would impact not only the map but also gameplay dynamics. With diverse landscapes already confirmed, attempting to gain control of faction-controlled territories could present a challenge that players would love to take on.
