GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5: 3 biggest possible differences

Grand Theft Auto fans have begun comparing the GTA 6 map to GTA 5’s now that the upcoming game's second trailer is out. The released footage showcases a lot of content, including new characters and locations, sparking speculation about whether the title’s map will be larger or if it will feature more intricate details than that of its predecessor.

Ad

This article explores three possible differences between the GTA 6 and GTA 5 maps.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

The GTA 6 map could vary vastly compared to GTA 5

1) There could be multiple cities

There may be multiple cities on the GTA 6 map (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike GTA 5’s Los Santos, the GTA 6 map is expected to feature multiple cities. Based on widespread speculation, Rockstar Games may extend beyond Vice City, incorporating additional smaller and larger cities into the game.

Ad

Trending

Official screenshots and information provided on Rockstar Games’ website further support this possibility, as they highlight locations such as Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, and others, all part of the state of Leonida.

It’s worth noting that the trailers and screenshots may not reveal all available locations, as Rockstar Games could be intentionally keeping some undisclosed to maintain suspense.

2) The GTA 6 map could offer a wider range of landscapes

The landscapes could be another difference between the GTA 6 and GTA 5 maps (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 map, while huge, often feels empty due to various inaccessible areas and barren landscapes. Rockstar Games arguably did not include enough interactive content for locations such as the countryside and forest, making exploration in certain areas feel somewhat pointless.

Ad

However, based on the trailers and official screenshots, GTA 6 appears to be making a big improvement in this regard.

GTA 6 might divide content in different areas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showcased a variety of landscapes, ranging from beaches and forests to swamps. Additionally, screenshots shared on Rockstar Games’ website provide further details about these regions. The Grassrivers area, for instance, could feature alligators and dangerous human NPCs, creating conflict-driven scenarios for players.

Ad

3) The GTA 6 map could have faction-controlled areas

GTA 6 could bring back a GTA San Andreas mechanic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another possible difference between the GTA 6 and GTA 5 maps may be the inclusion of faction-controlled territories. The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and screenshots depict various NPCs in distinct locations, such as biker gangs near a factory and people in the swamp, possibly hinting at the return of the GTA San Andreas mechanic.

Ad

It is worth noting that GTA 5 doesn't have gang-controlled zones reflected on its map. However, this may change with GTA 6, which could potentially allow players to see which areas these groups control, similar to how San Andreas used different colors to represent various factions.

GTA 6 could feature faction-controlled areas (Image via Rockstar Games)

If Rockstar Games adds this feature to GTA 6, it would impact not only the map but also gameplay dynamics. With diverse landscapes already confirmed, attempting to gain control of faction-controlled territories could present a challenge that players would love to take on.

Ad

Check out our other GTA 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More