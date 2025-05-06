Rockstar Games website gets major overhaul after GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 is finally out, and Rockstar Games made major changes to its website soon after. Fans will find it now puts a major spotlight on the upcoming title and greets everyone with a new poster for the game.

Rockstar Games also shared a lot of information about both the protagonists as well as several major characters that appeared in the second GTA 6 trailer. This article sheds more light on the various changes that the developer made to its website to help you better navigate it.

Rockstar Games has made various changes to its website post-GTA 6 trailer 2 release

You will find new sections dedicated to GTA 6 on the website (Image via Rockstar Games)

When visiting Rockstar Games' website, players will find a new poster stretched across screen with a link to the GTA 6 trailer 2. This is a big change, and will surely send fans to the new trailer, in case they missed the announcements on various social media platforms.

You can click on the X icon on the right side to close this banner and head over to the main part of the website. Again, the GTA 6 poster covers a big part of the screen, but now you can click on "Learn More" which will redirect you to a different page. This is where you can access a whole lot of new information about the game and the various characters that appeared in GTA 6 trailer 2.

There are new posters of the game post GTA 6 trailer 2's release (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first big announcement is about the new release date of the game. Rockstar Games has now confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will roll out on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Scrolling further will take you different sections of the website that contain information about the protagonists.

Soon after the second trailer rolled out, Rockstar Games added a lot of information about GTA 6's Jason Duval, the male protagonist, and Lucia Caminos, the female protagonist of the upcoming title. This includes slight glimpses into their backstory — what made them who they are and what their current lives are like.

Apart from this, you can also read some interesting information about various other characters like Cal Hampton, who some believe could be Jack Black's character in GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this.

You can find information about various new characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans can also gain an insight into Vice City and Leonidas, as Rockstar Games has added tons of spectacular screenshots from the game. The website has also shared different city locations that will be a part of the game, along with some NPCs. This could be a hint towards various factions that might appear in GTA 6.

Apart from this, there are various other things that players can check out on Rockstar Games' website if they wish to know more about the game.

