GTA 6 trailer 2 hints at an original Vice City-like character

The GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed many characters from the upcoming game, including an NPC resembling a character from Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Many fans are now anticipating that Phil Cassidy will appear in the upcoming game. While the resemblance is there, nothing can be said for sure until the game’s release.
Readers should take the following details with a grain of salt.
The GTA 6 trailer 2 may have included a character from GTA Vice City
At around 2:09 minutes of the GTA 6 trailer 2, an in-game TV ad appeared featuring an NPC named Phil. He was seen promoting his Ammu Nation Store with the following statement:
“Come to Phil’s Ammu Nation today. We got more guns than the law allows.”
The Grand Theft Auto fanbase was quick to notice his name and resemblance to Phil Cassidy from GTA Vice City. The 3D Universe character also deals with various weapons and is an ally of Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti.
Also read: GTA 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans
Some Rockstar Games fans on X quickly began to state that Phil Cassidy was seen in the GTA 6 trailer 2.
Despite the similarities, one should note that Rockstar Games never brings 3D Universe characters to the HD Universe if they had physically appeared before. Moreover, Phil Cassidy lost his left arm in GTA Vice City. But the one in the GTA 6 trailer 2 had both hands.
While Rockstar confirmed various characters, including the GTA 6 protagonists, Phil’s case remains a rumor for the time being.
