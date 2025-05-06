GTA 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans

After the latest GTA 6 trailer, many fans are speculating that popular American actor Stephen Root plays the role of Brian Heder in the upcoming game. While Rockstar Games revealed various new characters, it has yet to announce the voice actors for the game. However, fans were quick to associate Stephen Root with the character.

Note: Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as the speculations are yet to be acknowledged by Rockstar Games.

Stephen Root is believed to be the voice actor for Brian Heder in GTA 6

The GTA 6 trailer 2 began with Jason Duval and Brian Heder having a conversation. The very first dialog came from the latter, where he said:

“What you doing up there?”

Hearing this, many fans on X stated that Brian Heder was voiced by Stephen Root. While neither the popular veteran actor nor the gaming studio has said anything till now, fans are seemingly confident in their speculation.

In its latest Newswire, Rockstar Games shared some details about the GTA 6 protagonists, including Brian Heder. His description says:

“Brian's a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian's been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.”

The second trailer also showed him in a tropical area, resembling the Gator Keys. The trailer also hinted that Brian Heder and Jason Duval could be crime partners in GTA 6.

