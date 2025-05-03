Why GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released this month (May 2025)

The gaming community has been waiting for Rockstar Games to drop GTA 6 trailer 2 for a very long time. It has been well over a year since the first trailer came out, and while the developer did announce something related to the title recently, it was definitely not what fans wanted. The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto entry has now been delayed to May 2026, pushing it further by several months from its original release window.

The news of the game being delayed might make it seem a second trailer or any other form of showcase could be far away, too. However, that might not be the case. In this article, we will take a look at why GTA 6 trailer 2 could release this month, May 2025.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 2 might be released this month despite the delay announcement

On May 2, 2025, Rockstar Games made an announcement related to Grand Theft Auto 6 that has caused great sorrow to fans. The long-awaited title is now going to release on May 26, 2026 instead of the previously targeted Fall 2025 window.

For some, this GTA 6 delay announcement could mean a delay in additional trailers or screenshots as well. Fans are quite disappointed, and the excitement around the Grand Theft Auto sequel has taken a hit. Notably, Take-Two Interactive — Rockstar's parent company — experienced a dip in the stock market after the delay was announced.

However, this looks like a great opportunity for them to drop GTA 6 trailer 2 in an effort to rejuvenate the buzz around it to an extent. Needless to say, that would be a fitting consolation prize for Grand Theft Auto fans. They have endured a long and excruciating wait for a new installment in the series, which has now been extended even further.

Rockstar released a bunch of screenshots with Red Dead Redemption 2 delay announcements. That may be the case here instead of a second trailer, but given the amount of disappointment this delay has caused, GTA 6 trailer 2 would be more consolatory.

Take-Two Interactive also has an earnings call coming up on May 15, 2025, and GTA 6 trailer 2 dropping somewhere around it wouldn't be unrealistic. The first trailer arrived pretty close to a Take-Two earnings call back in November 2023. Nevertheless, whether any of this happens or not remains to be seen.

