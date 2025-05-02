How many times was GTA 5 delayed before releasing?

"How many times was GTA 5 delayed?" is a question on the minds of some fans after the GTA 6 delay announcement. The last few Rockstar Games titles, such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, all faced delays. Even Grand Theft Auto 4, which recently celebrated its 17th anniversary, saw a delayed release, and now, the series' next entry has also been dealt the same fate.

As per the latest official announcement, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on May 26, 2026. As we wait to hear more about the long-awaited title, let's take a look back at how many times GTA 5 was delayed before finally releasing in September 2013.

How many times was GTA 5 delayed: All you need to know

GTA 5 was delayed only once before releasing in September 2013. Rockstar Games confirmed the title's existence for the very first time on October 25, 2011, with a tweet that simply read "#GTAV," and then released its first official trailer on November 2, 2011.

Many months later, in July 2012, Rockstar provided the first few gameplay screenshots. Then, on October 30, 2012, it was announced via a Newswire post that GTA 5 was expected to launch worldwide during Spring 2013. A second trailer surfaced shortly, further building the hype.

How many times was GTA 5 delayed: Originally planned launch window (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, another late January 2013 Newswire post announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 had been delayed to September 17, 2013. This turned out to be its final release date, and the title launched on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar Games has now delayed GTA 6 too, pushing its release from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026.

How many times was GTA 5 delayed: PC port delay

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been re-released over the years on different platforms, and a couple of those ports have also experienced delays. For example, GTA 5's PC port was originally supposed to come out during Fall 2014 along with its PS4 and Xbox One ports.

It was then delayed to March 2015, but actually launched in April 2015 instead.

How many times was GTA 5 delayed: Current-gen console port delay

During a PlayStation event in June 2020, a GTA 5 port for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S was announced. At that point, it was supposed to arrive during the second half of 2021, but its actual release took place in March 2022.

