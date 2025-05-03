Why did GTA 6 get delayed by Rockstar Games?

“Why did GTA 6 get delayed?” is a question many gamers have on their mind right now, and there’s a good reason behind it. Developer Rockstar Games recently released a statement on the GTA 6 release date. The game is now set to release on May 26, 2026, which is months after its originally planned release in fall 2025. Naturally, fans are curious to know why the a delay.
Simply put, GTA 6 is delayed because the developers need more time to deliver the "level of quality you expect and deserve":
"We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."
Let’s quickly explore Rockstar’s statement.
GTA 6 gets delayed to May 2026 to ensure a quality product, Rockstar Games says
As can be seen above, Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 would be delayed on May 2, 2025. The opening statement mentioned the new release date of May 26, 2026, followed by an apology to fans:
“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team.”
The developer thanked everyone for their support and patience before revealing that it needed time to finish the game:
“We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”
Note that finishing the game might be alluding to providing the final polish and bug fixes. The follow-up paragraph sheds more light on why GTA 6 has been delayed to 2026:
“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”
Moreover, a reliable source has shared more details regarding the situation. According to popular reporter Jason Schreier, GTA 6 has been delayed to avoid a “brutal crunch” at the workplace.
This suggests that Rockstar Games, while ensuring the quality of the upcoming game, doesn’t want to rush developers into finishing the product this year.
While no more details are available on the matter, Rockstar Games has promised to share more information soon. Fans can expect next couple of months to massively feature Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing.
