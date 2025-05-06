GTA 6 trailer 2 is captured on a PS5, reveals Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is currently the talk of the town, and Rockstar Games added a minor detail at the very end. While the video was full of surprises and new information, the developer officially stated that the entirety of it was captured on the PlayStation 5.
This is certainly good news for Grand Theft Auto fans on the latest PlayStation console, as the gameplay looked smooth with realistic visuals.
Rockstar Games captured the GTA 6 trailer 2 on PlayStation 5
Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, and at the 2:42 minute timestamp, you can see a small text at the bottom revealing that the video was captured on the PlayStation 5.
It is worth noting that the highly anticipated game is scheduled to be released on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S on May 26, next year. Hence, Rockstar releasing the second trailer using in-game footage from the PS5 is certainly appreciable.
The maximum quality output of the GTA 6 trailer 2 on YouTube is 2160 pixels (4K). While it does not have the 60 FPS option, we will have to wait till the game’s release to know what the actual performance will be.
The trailer showed various locations and characters, including the new GTA 6 protagonists. The in-game physics also appeared to be smooth and considerably realistic on the PlayStation 5.
However, PlayStation 5 fans will have to wait for over a year to get their hands on the game.
