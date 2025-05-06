Official GTA 6 screenshots are finally out, revealing jaw-dropping details

Rockstar Games has released a bunch of GTA 6 screenshots on its official website along with the GTA 6 trailer 2 today, May 6, 2025. After more than a year of nothing, and a recent delay announcement, Grand Theft Auto fans have been treated to a lot of fresh information about the game, with new images of different areas of the map as well as characters.
All of this was a bit unexpected since Rockstar did not hint at their arrival in the slightest. Nevertheless, now that fans have to wait another year for the title's release, the new GTA 6 screenshots and trailer 2 look to be a fitting consolation.
Official GTA 6 screenshots showcase new characters and map locations
The Grand Theft Auto 6 section of Rockstar Games' official website has been completely revamped and now features a bunch of screenshots. One can see various images of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the protagonist duo. Supporting cast members like Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and more have also been included among them.
Moreover, the official GTA 6 screenshots also show off new map locations, along with a bit of context for each district. Here are the names of some major locations in the state of Leonida:
- Vice City
- Port Gellhorn
- Ambrosia
- Mount Kalaga National Park
- Grassrivers
- Leonida Keys
Check out: GTA 6 map locations and details: 5 key locations confirmed after trailer 2
Rockstar's official website has separate sections for each of the above-mentioned areas on the map. Clicking on the "Explore" button reveals some interesting details about these areas as well as more screenshots.
As mentioned, the studio has also released the GTA 6 trailer 2 today, which further provides a fresh look at the map and characters. It properly introduces the second protagonist, Jason, who did appear in the first trailer back in December 2023, but had not been named.
