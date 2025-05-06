Official GTA 6 screenshots are finally out, revealing jaw-dropping details

Rockstar Games has released a bunch of GTA 6 screenshots on its official website along with the GTA 6 trailer 2 today, May 6, 2025. After more than a year of nothing, and a recent delay announcement, Grand Theft Auto fans have been treated to a lot of fresh information about the game, with new images of different areas of the map as well as characters.

All of this was a bit unexpected since Rockstar did not hint at their arrival in the slightest. Nevertheless, now that fans have to wait another year for the title's release, the new GTA 6 screenshots and trailer 2 look to be a fitting consolation.

Official GTA 6 screenshots showcase new characters and map locations

Official GTA 6 screenshots of Lucia and Jason (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto 6 section of Rockstar Games' official website has been completely revamped and now features a bunch of screenshots. One can see various images of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the protagonist duo. Supporting cast members like Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and more have also been included among them.

Moreover, the official GTA 6 screenshots also show off new map locations, along with a bit of context for each district. Here are the names of some major locations in the state of Leonida:

Vice City

Port Gellhorn

Ambrosia

Mount Kalaga National Park

Grassrivers

Leonida Keys

Check out: GTA 6 map locations and details: 5 key locations confirmed after trailer 2

Rockstar's official website has separate sections for each of the above-mentioned areas on the map. Clicking on the "Explore" button reveals some interesting details about these areas as well as more screenshots.

As mentioned, the studio has also released the GTA 6 trailer 2 today, which further provides a fresh look at the map and characters. It properly introduces the second protagonist, Jason, who did appear in the first trailer back in December 2023, but had not been named.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More