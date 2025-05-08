GTA 6 minimum system requirements: Predictions and speculation

The GTA 6 minimum system requirements are something many PC gamers are curious about. Discussions related to the title's various aspects have ramped up recently after Rockstar Games dropped a second trailer and tons of screenshots. Going by the footage, it looks incredibly demanding. It is also worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced for PC so far. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles are currently the only confirmed platforms.

Nevertheless, going by Rockstar's history, we can expect a PC port at some point. As we await further information, we speculate on what the GTA 6 minimum system requirements might be.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Speculating GTA 6 minimum system requirements for its potential PC port

We can only speculate on the GTA 6 minimum system requirements for now (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the GTA 6 trailer 2 and official screenshots suggest that the game could be extremely demanding. The visuals look incredibly realistic, be it the character models, environment, lighting effects, or reflections.

Hence, it goes without saying that a powerful PC would be required to properly run a potential port for this platform. At this point, there is no way to determine a set of specifications, but here is an estimate of what the GTA 6 minimum system requirements might be:

Operating System : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i7 10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7 10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory (RAM) : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 200 GB Solid State Drive (SSD)

These system requirements are what some modern video games require. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was released in December 2024, can be taken as an example. Despite not being an open-world title, it is demanding.

A large portion of storage space may also be required, considering Grand Theft Auto 6 looks expansive.

Check out: All 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k

Note that these GTA 6 minimum system requirements are based merely on speculation. Rockstar Games has not even confirmed a PC port for the title as of this writing.

Will GTA 6 release on PC? Possibilities explored

A screenshot of GTA 6's Grassrivers region (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has often released GTA games exclusively first on consoles, with their PC ports arriving sometime later. Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 4, and even Grand Theft Auto 5 have all followed this trend.

Thus, while there is no way to be certain just yet, there seems to be a good chance of a GTA 6 PC port releasing shortly after its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch. However, that remains to be seen.

