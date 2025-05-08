  • home icon
  GTA
  • GTA 6 minimum system requirements: Predictions and speculation

GTA 6 minimum system requirements: Predictions and speculation

By Suyash Sahay
Modified May 08, 2025 20:00 GMT
gta 6 minimum system requirements
GTA 6 could have fairly high minimum system requirements on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 minimum system requirements are something many PC gamers are curious about. Discussions related to the title's various aspects have ramped up recently after Rockstar Games dropped a second trailer and tons of screenshots. Going by the footage, it looks incredibly demanding. It is also worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced for PC so far. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles are currently the only confirmed platforms.

Nevertheless, going by Rockstar's history, we can expect a PC port at some point. As we await further information, we speculate on what the GTA 6 minimum system requirements might be.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Speculating GTA 6 minimum system requirements for its potential PC port

We can only speculate on the GTA 6 minimum system requirements for now (Image via Rockstar Games)
We can only speculate on the GTA 6 minimum system requirements for now (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the GTA 6 trailer 2 and official screenshots suggest that the game could be extremely demanding. The visuals look incredibly realistic, be it the character models, environment, lighting effects, or reflections.

Hence, it goes without saying that a powerful PC would be required to properly run a potential port for this platform. At this point, there is no way to determine a set of specifications, but here is an estimate of what the GTA 6 minimum system requirements might be:

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory (RAM): 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 200 GB Solid State Drive (SSD)
These system requirements are what some modern video games require. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was released in December 2024, can be taken as an example. Despite not being an open-world title, it is demanding.

A large portion of storage space may also be required, considering Grand Theft Auto 6 looks expansive.

youtube-cover
Check out: All 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k

Note that these GTA 6 minimum system requirements are based merely on speculation. Rockstar Games has not even confirmed a PC port for the title as of this writing.

Will GTA 6 release on PC? Possibilities explored

A screenshot of GTA 6's Grassrivers region (Image via Rockstar Games)
A screenshot of GTA 6's Grassrivers region (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has often released GTA games exclusively first on consoles, with their PC ports arriving sometime later. Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 4, and even Grand Theft Auto 5 have all followed this trend.

Thus, while there is no way to be certain just yet, there seems to be a good chance of a GTA 6 PC port releasing shortly after its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch. However, that remains to be seen.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
