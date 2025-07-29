GTA 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leaker

A known leaker has just claimed that the GTA 6 release date could be pushed further ahead. Rockstar Games had originally planned to drop the title in the Fall of 2025, but eventually delayed it to May 26, 2026, a few months ago. While the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, the first fresh installment in over a decade, is officially still on track for the new date, Millie A (@millieamand on X) suggests it might get delayed to September 2026.Interestingly, that's not all that the leaker has stated, as their related X post also claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could have multiple editions with varied prices, PS5 marketing, as well as console bundles.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.Leaker suggests GTA 6 could get delayed to September 2026, have multiple editions, and PS5 marketingAccording to @millieamand, internal talks suggest the GTA 6 release date could possibly move to September 2026. As mentioned, the title has already been delayed from Fall 2025 to May 2026, disappointing many gamers. If the leaker's report turns out to be true, it would add to their dejection.@millieamand's also suggests Rockstar's upcoming title could have Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions, priced at £69.99, £89.99, and £109.99, respectively. Additionally, the Deluxe and Premium editions could offer early and &quot;first&quot; access to its multiplayer (currently unannounced officially).Finally, the leaker's post mentions terms like &quot;PS5 marketing&quot; and &quot;console bundles&quot; with suggestions of PS5 and PS5 Pro sales promos post launch. Interestingly, another notable leaker, Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X), recently suggested GTA 6 PS5 bundles might be revealed in the title's next marketing push.Check out: Will GTA 6 be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?Neither Rockstar Games, nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have suggested anything about a September 2026 delay, bundles, or pricing as of this writing. So, readers should take the leakers' posts with a grain of salt.That being said, @millieamand has provided correct information in the past, like revealing plans of a PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021 well ahead of official announcement. Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 6 development cost: Everything known so farIs Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 6?How much will GTA 6 likely cost?Grand Theft Auto 6 has F1 icon Lewis Hamilton ready to ditch work