GTA 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leaker

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Jul 29, 2025 15:46 GMT
GTA 6
Known leaker suggests possible GTA 6 delay to September 2026 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A known leaker has just claimed that the GTA 6 release date could be pushed further ahead. Rockstar Games had originally planned to drop the title in the Fall of 2025, but eventually delayed it to May 26, 2026, a few months ago. While the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, the first fresh installment in over a decade, is officially still on track for the new date, Millie A (@millieamand on X) suggests it might get delayed to September 2026.

Interestingly, that's not all that the leaker has stated, as their related X post also claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could have multiple editions with varied prices, PS5 marketing, as well as console bundles.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaker suggests GTA 6 could get delayed to September 2026, have multiple editions, and PS5 marketing

also-read-trending Trending

According to @millieamand, internal talks suggest the GTA 6 release date could possibly move to September 2026. As mentioned, the title has already been delayed from Fall 2025 to May 2026, disappointing many gamers. If the leaker's report turns out to be true, it would add to their dejection.

@millieamand's also suggests Rockstar's upcoming title could have Standard, Deluxe, and Premium editions, priced at £69.99, £89.99, and £109.99, respectively. Additionally, the Deluxe and Premium editions could offer early and "first" access to its multiplayer (currently unannounced officially).

Finally, the leaker's post mentions terms like "PS5 marketing" and "console bundles" with suggestions of PS5 and PS5 Pro sales promos post launch. Interestingly, another notable leaker, Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X), recently suggested GTA 6 PS5 bundles might be revealed in the title's next marketing push.

Check out: Will GTA 6 be able to hit 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Neither Rockstar Games, nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have suggested anything about a September 2026 delay, bundles, or pricing as of this writing. So, readers should take the leakers' posts with a grain of salt.

That being said, @millieamand has provided correct information in the past, like revealing plans of a PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021 well ahead of official announcement.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Angad Sharma
