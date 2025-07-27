GTA 6 development cost: Everything known so far

There are several rumors and speculations about GTA 6's development cost. Rockstar Games is certainly one of the biggest video game studios out there, which is why the figure is expected to be huge. Additionally, the time taken for the title's development and all the footage shown so far (via trailers and screenshots) suggests that a lot of work must have gone into the game.It is worth noting that nothing has been revealed about its budget officially so far. In this article, we will take a look at everything known so far about the GTA 6 development cost.Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.Here's what is known about the GTA 6 development cost so farGTA 6 Trailers and screenshots suggest it to be quite an ambitious project (Image via Rockstar Games)As of this writing, July 28, 2025, neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has revealed anything about the GTA 6 development cost.However, the rumored GTA 6 budget is between $1-2 billion. Although unconfirmed, the figure stems from some interesting sources. Firstly, the individual responsible for the title's development footage leak in September 2022 reportedly claimed that it had been in development since 2014 and that $2 billion had been spent on it by then.Check out: How much did it cost to make GTA 6On the other hand, Tom Henderson, a very well-known video game journalist, once speculated while responding to a tweet about the GTA 6 development cost that it could surely be around a billion dollars.Also check: GTA VI launch plansNow, it's not like a billion dollars is a small figure, but it seems a lot more believable than two billion. Additionally, Take-Two recently revealed that GTA 6's development only began properly in 2020.Nevertheless, given that the GTA 6 leaker was able to intrude on Rockstar's network and leak actual development clips, their claim is worth considering. Furthermore, after GTA 5's success, the studio should be in a position to afford such a budget. For those wondering, it earned a billion dollars in sales in the first three days since launch and has sold over 215 million copies to date.To summarize, what we know about the possible GTA 6 development cost is that it might be around $1-2 billion. Nevertheless, readers are once again reminded that this isn't official information in any way. The potential budget is only based on rumors and speculations, and hence, must be taken with a grain of salt.Check out more related content:5 ways GTA 6's Leonida can have superheroesIs Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 6?How much will Grand Theft Auto 6 likely cost?Why Twitch preparing for GTA 6 is likely a big deal